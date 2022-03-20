10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $175 AirPods Pro, $40 Ring Doorbell, Roborock vacuums, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
On Sunday, March 20, 2022, there are hundreds upon hundreds of amazing daily deals out there. In fact, many people find it overwhelming. Apple’s AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of March 2022 so far, plus every other AirPods model is on sale. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is only $39.99 if you pick up a like-new refurb. Also, there are great one-day deals on Roborock robot vacuums, smartwatches, and more.
We cut out the filler and chose 10 terrific deals that you need to check out today. On top of that, we also included a bunch of great bonus deals. And you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174.99 instead of $249 — the best price of 2022 so far!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are on sale for $109.99, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a massive $100 discount if you hurry
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Dozens of smartwatches from Amazfit and Zepp are on sale with prices starting at $34.99!
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Three different Roborock robot vacuum & mop models are on sale at all-time low prices
- Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google are somehow on sale for just $4.74 each when you buy a 4-pack — this deal will definitely sell out
- BONUS DEAL: #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are down to $6.25 each for the first time ever
- Don’t miss Ring Video Doorbell Wired refurbs while they’re down to an all-time low of $39.99! They’re guaranteed to look and work like new or you have 90 days to get your money back
- Apple Watch Series 7 just dropped to $339 at Amazon — that’s the lowest price of the year so far
- BONUS DEALS: The Apple Watch SE is $30 off in every colorway — prices start at $249
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling black KN95 masks with 12,000+ 5-star reviews are down to just $0.42 each, the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEAL: Siemens’ CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 home test kits are on sale for $7.50 per test
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 119,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for under $17 each!
- BONUS DEAL: Get a set of super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 89,000 5-star reviews for just $22 thanks to a 50% coupon
- Beats wireless headphones are on sale today at just $49.95
- There are SO many more headphones deals as well — check out this page for discounts on Bose, Sony, and more!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush with 49,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $29.95 instead of $60
Check out all of these great daily deals down below.
