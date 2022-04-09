10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Roblox gift card deal, $99 AirPods, LG OLED TVs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
On Saturday, April 9, 2022, we managed to dig up so many amazing deals. It’s the weekend, however, so we don’t want to overwhelm anyone. Let’s keep things relaxed and check out the very best of the best, like $50 Roblox gift cards that you can get for $35 on Saturday only. Or deep discounts on Apple AirPods, LG OLED TVs, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, and much more.
The BGR Deals team sifted through hundreds of sales and chose our 10 favorite ones that you need to see today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. And you can check out even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🤖 ONE DAY ONLY: $50 Roblox gift cards are on sale for $35.99 at Amazon until the end of the day
- AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99 — that’s amazing!
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $26.99 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- AirPods Pro are down to just $174 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- BONUS DEALS: On top of those deals, AirPods 3 dropped to $169.98 and AirPods Max have a big $70 discount if you hurry
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Super-popular Chaoren men’s belts are on sale at all-time low prices on Saturday
- Practically no one knows it, but there’s an unadvertised Amazon deal that gets you a Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 instead of $50
- The best-selling black KN95 masks on Amazon right now are somehow on sale for just $0.28 each
- BONUS DEAL: Would you prefer KN95 masks made in the USA? Check out Breatheze KN95 masks, which are on sale for $14.99 per 10-pack
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- BONUS DEAL: Score a nice big TCL 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $449.99, down from $800 — plus, so many Fire TVs are on sale right here
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steaks every time is on sale for $36.99 instead of $50
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Roblox Gift Card - 4500 Robux [Includes Exclusive Virtual Item] [Online Game Code] List Price:$50.00 Price:$35.99 You Save:$14.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$18.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 50pcs KN95 Face Mask Black 5 Layer Cup Dust Safety Masks Filter Efficiency≥95% Breathable Elast… List Price:$39.99 Price:$13.99 ($0.28 / Count) You Save:$26.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LG OLED C1 Series 55” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price:$1,499.99 Price:$1,096.99 You Save:$403.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer of 500FT, Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for Smoker Oven, Grill… List Price:$49.99 Price:$36.99 You Save:$13.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mens Belt, Chaoren Ratchet Belt Dress with 1 3/8" Genuine Leather, Slide Belt with Easier Adjus… List Price:$29.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$14.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.