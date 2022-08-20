Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Echo Dot, $20 Fire Stick, $13 Beckham Hotel pillows, more

Maren Estrada
August 20th, 2022 at 7:57 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Sunday

Labor Day 2020 is a few weeks away, but the Labor Day sales have already begun. And on Saturday, August 20, the team of deals experts at BGR found 10 especially impressive sales that you won’t want to miss.

Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 106,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, the lowest price of 2022 for the most popular Philips Hue smart LED bulb bundle, Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto for just $19.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.

Plus, the best deal of all today: You can get a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here)

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Get an Echo Dot FREE with the purchase of an eligible Fire TV product List Price:$39.99 Price:FREE You Save:$15.00 (38%) Buy NowCoupon Code: FTVEDOT22 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price:$84.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$55.00 (65%) Buy NowCoupon Code: SHOWBED30 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$34.59 You Save:$5.40 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$67.99 You Save:$67.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless… List Price:$139.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$40.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Giotto 32oz Large Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw to Ensure Y… List Price:$22.99 Price:$16.79 You Save:$6.20 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maren Estrada

