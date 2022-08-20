10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Echo Dot, $20 Fire Stick, $13 Beckham Hotel pillows, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Labor Day 2020 is a few weeks away, but the Labor Day sales have already begun. And on Saturday, August 20, the team of deals experts at BGR found 10 especially impressive sales that you won’t want to miss.
Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 106,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, the lowest price of 2022 for the most popular Philips Hue smart LED bulb bundle, Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto for just $19.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.
Plus, the best deal of all today: You can get a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here)
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Giotto sports water bottles, today only
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 106,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $13.50 each 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $21.99 right now
- AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, which is the lowest price since Prime Day
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are discounted to $99.99 instead of $129, AirPods 3 are just $139.99 if you catch them in stock, and AirPods Max have a huge $100 discount
- Get Echo Buds with wireless charging plus 6 months of free music streaming for $99.99 — that would normally cost $174!
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $19.99 right now
- BONUS DEALS: All of Amazon’s other Fire TV Stick models are also on sale at the best prices of summer 2022
- The THISWORX handheld car vacuum is a must-have for every car owner, and right now it’s on sale for only $34.59
- Get the $85 Echo Show 5 for a new all-time low price of $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Score Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $299
- Get a Philips Hue A19 bulb 3-pack for $67.99 instead of $135
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Get an Echo Dot FREE with the purchase of an eligible Fire TV product List Price:$39.99 Price:FREE You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price:$84.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$55.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$34.59 You Save:$5.40 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$67.99 You Save:$67.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless… List Price:$139.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$40.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Giotto 32oz Large Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw to Ensure Y… List Price:$22.99 Price:$16.79 You Save:$6.20 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.