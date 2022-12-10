10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Amazon freebies, Bose speakers, Fitbit sale, laptop deals, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Christmas is right around the corner and Chanukah starts even sooner. That means you’re almost out of time to wrap up your holiday shopping!
In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you won’t want to miss.
🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Today’s top deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on board games to play with your family on Christmas or Chanukah!
- You can get an $8 bonus credit if you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card — learn more in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- #1 best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.05 each — the lowest price of 2022
- Score a FREE Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) and a FREE Echo Dot ($40 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting!
- You’ll find instructions for how to take advantage of this deal on this page
- There’s also a rare discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 that saves you $20 at Amazon
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- Amazon is running a massive sale on Blink cameras with prices starting at just $18 each when you buy a Blink Mini 2-pack
- There’s a big sale on Fitbit bands, smartwatches, & accessories with prices starting at $39.95!
- Pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited
- Learn more about this great deal in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar is on sale at an all-time low price of $159
- BONUS DEALS: Be sure to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon’s sale on Bose home theater speakers
- BONUS DEALS: You can also score a Bose SoundLink Micro speaker for $99 or a Bose SoundLink Flex for $129
- ASUS laptops are on sale with discounts of up to 22% off
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide for more amazing laptop deals
Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $17.97 $12.19 Save up to 32% What Next? Cooperative Pick Your Path Adventure Board Game $49.99 $29.99 Save up to 40% FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $64.99 $29.99 Save up to 54% Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3" 144Hz FHD IPS-Type Display, Intel Core i5-11400H Proc… $899.99 $699.99 Save up to 22%
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!