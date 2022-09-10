10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $0.99 Echo Dot, huge Apple Watch S7 sale, $150 AirPods 3, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
This has been a terrific week for online sales, especially for Apple fans. After all, new Apple gadgets mean you get deep discounts on older ones! For our roundup on Saturday, September 10, we found some seriously impressive sales that you need to check out. And that includes some of the lowest prices of 2022 on Apple products!
Highlights in today’s roundup include the lowest prices of 2022 on so many Apple Watch Series 7 models, AirPods 3 for $149.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 108,000 5-star reviews for $16 each, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $279.99, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.
On top of all that, you can pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal!
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Dont miss Amazon’s big Apple Watch Series 7 sale with savings up to $150 off!
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- AirPods 3 are just $149.99 if you catch them in stock
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, which is the lowest price since Prime Day, AirPods 2 are discounted to $99.99 instead of $129, and AirPods Max have a gigantic $120 discount
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 108,000 5-star ratings and they’re under $16 each 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $19.99 right now
- There’s a very rare sale that gets you the beloved Chom Chom pet hair remover with 93,000 5-star reviews for just $25.95
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works (and smells fantastic!) is on sale with a rare discount today
- Oops! Amazon forgot to end its big Labor Day sale on ASUS laptops!
- You’ll find Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $279.99 — the lowest price of the year!
- Score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — check out our earlier coverage of Echo Dot deals for more info
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $19.99 right now!
- BONUS DEALS: All of Amazon’s other Fire TV Stick models are also on sale at the best prices of summer 2022
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.91 ($15.96 / Count) You Save:$18.08 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… List Price:$529.00 Price:$400.00 You Save:$129.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$28.95 Price:$25.95 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Strong Dog Urine or Ca… List Price:$44.99 Price:$37.99 ($19.00 / Count) You Save:$7.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2 in 1 Laptop, 14" Touchscreen FHD NanoEdge Display, Intel Core m3-81… List Price:$399.99 Price:$334.95 You Save:$65.04 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$279.99 You Save:$49.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$9.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
