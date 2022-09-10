10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $0.99 Echo Dot, huge Apple Watch S7 sale, $150 AirPods 3, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

This has been a terrific week for online sales, especially for Apple fans. After all, new Apple gadgets mean you get deep discounts on older ones! For our roundup on Saturday, September 10, we found some seriously impressive sales that you need to check out. And that includes some of the lowest prices of 2022 on Apple products!

Highlights in today’s roundup include the lowest prices of 2022 on so many Apple Watch Series 7 models, AirPods 3 for $149.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 108,000 5-star reviews for $16 each, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $279.99, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.

On top of all that, you can pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal!

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price: $179.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.77 You Save: $11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $31.91 ($15.96 / Count) You Save: $18.08 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… List Price: $529.00 Price: $400.00 You Save: $129.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price: $28.95 Price: $25.95 You Save: $3.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Strong Dog Urine or Ca… List Price: $44.99 Price: $37.99 ($19.00 / Count) You Save: $7.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2 in 1 Laptop, 14" Touchscreen FHD NanoEdge Display, Intel Core m3-81… List Price: $399.99 Price: $334.95 You Save: $65.04 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $279.99 You Save: $49.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price: $9.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!