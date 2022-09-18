10 best deals on Sunday: First AirPods Pro 2 deal, $0.99 Echo Dot, $90 Chromebook, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
There are so many fantastic deals out there on Sunday, September 18 that it’s tough to narrow things down to just 10. As a matter of fact, we’ve included a bunch of bonus deals for you to check out, too!
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include the first-ever discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 that aren’t even released yet (it’s only $9 off, but Apple devices NEVER go on sale ahead of launch), another first-ever discount on the new Apple Watch Series 8, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 140,000 5-star reviews for $15.96 each, a top-selling TV soundbar for only $39.95, a $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, and more.
On top of that, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.
Scroll through all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: The #1 best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer is on sale for $9.58
- AirPods Pro 2 aren’t even released yet, but they’re already discounted at Amazon
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.98, AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, AirPods 2 are discounted to $99.99, and AirPods Max have a gigantic $120 discount
- The super-popular Majority Bowfell TV soundbar is a best-seller, and today it’s only $39.95
- Save up to $500 off stunning new LG C2 evo OLED TVs
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 140,000 5-star ratings and they’re under $15.96 each 💤
- BONUS DEALS: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $19.99 right now, and HC Collection bed sheets are on sale starting at $13.97
- Get a best-selling $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for only $89.99 in this awesome Best Buy sale
- Apple Watch Series 8 was just released and it’s already up to $50 off on Amazon!
- BONUS DEAL: Multiple Apple Watch S8 models are on sale, so be sure to look through all the SKUs
- BONUS DEAL: Also, Apple Watch Series 7 is on clearance with deep discounts!
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — check out our earlier coverage of Echo Dot deals for more info
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $29.99 instead of $50!
- BONUS DEALS: Other Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price:$239.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.91 ($15.96 / Count) You Save:$18.08 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth, RCA, USB, Opt, AUX Connection, Mini Sou… List Price:$44.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$5.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price:$2,499.99 Price:$1,896.99 You Save:$603.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HP - 11.6-Inch Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB /32GB Price:Was $260, Now $90 Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silv… List Price:$749.00 Price:$699.00 You Save:$50.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$24.99 Price:$9.58 You Save:$15.41 (62%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$9.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.