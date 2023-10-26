Meet the new President of Xbox

Did I get you? Did you think Phil Spencer left?

For anyone who clicked on that headline in a panic, thinking that the legendary Phil Spencer has left Xbox, rest easy. If you — for some reason — don’t keep track of org charts as some of us do, Spencer was recently promoted to a new position as CEO of Microsoft Gaming. The beloved Xbox boss now runs both Xbox and gaming on the PC, cloud, and everywhere else the company meets gamers.

That does mean, however, that the company needed a new President of Xbox. Today, Spencer announced today that Sarah Bond, the company’s former Vice President, is taking over as the new President of Xbox and will be overseeing Devices, Player & Creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data & Analytics and Business Development. In addition to Bond, Spencer announced that Matt Booty is also being promoted to President of Game Content and Studios.

Xbox acquires Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Image source: Microsoft

Spencer also mentioned that the company recently “set new records for engagement in Game Pass,” the gaming subscription service that Microsoft offers across PC and Xbox games. The announcement comes a day after the company hosted its Partner Preview event, where it showed off a selection of games from third-party studios, including the launch trailer of the anticipated Alan Wake II. The company also just recently finished its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion.

You can check out the full memo that was sent to Microsoft Gaming employees from Spencer, which was obtained by The Verge: