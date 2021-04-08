As more and more entertainment juggernauts launch their own streaming services, the amount of licensed content in Netflix’s massive library has continued to drop. Not long ago, you could watch The Office, Friends, and The Avengers on Netflix, but now those shows and movies are exclusively available on discrete streaming services. Just last week, a report said that Comcast was considering taking its NBCUniversal movies off of Netflix as well and locking them on Peacock. The good news for Netflix subscribers is that Netflix has a plan to combat its rivals.

On Thursday, Sony announced that Netflix will have the first pay window rights in the US for all Sony Pictures movies that come out in theaters, starting with its 2022 film slate. Netflix and Sony already had a similar deal in place for Sony Pictures Animation movies, but now live-action movies will hit Netflix as well.

With this new deal, Netflix will be the only place to watch Sony movies after their theatrical and home entertainment windows come to a close. Sony says that some of the movies that will be part of the deal include Morbius, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Bullet Train, all of which are set to release in theaters next year. It will also include the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as any future Spider-Man, Venom, Jumanji, or Bad Boys movies that come out in 2022 or later. This does not include Spider-Man: No Way Home or Venom: Let There Be Carnage, both of which are slated to drop before the end of this year.

Starting in 2022, Netflix will be the first US streaming home for Sony Pictures films following their theatrical releases. Get ready for UNCHARTED, MORBIUS, BULLET TRAIN & WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, plus future sequels to VENOM, JUMANJI, BAD BOYS & SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 8, 2021

Furthermore, Sony explains that the deal gives Netflix a first look at any movies that it intends to send directly to a streaming service or decides to license for streaming. In other words, if Sony doesn’t want to put the movie in theaters, Netflix can choose to become the new home of the project. Sony says that Netflix has already committed to making a number of direct-to-streaming movies with Sony over the course of the multiyear deal.

“Sony Pictures is a great partner and we are thrilled to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement,” said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Films at Netflix. “This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide.”

“Netflix has been a terrific partner as we continue to expand our relationship,” said Keith Le Goy, President, Worldwide Distribution and Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment.”

