If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are certain sure-fire items that will give your upper body a fierce workout. But many of them cost a decent amount of money or will take up a ton of room in your home. You may be thinking of a weight bench or power rack or workout machines that will fill your home but also make you jacked. There are items that won’t take up as much room and can still give you the shoulders, arms, and pecs that you’ve been wanting. One of those is an item you probably came into contact with when you were in gym class in middle or high school. We’re talking about a climbing rope. You may only think of it from obstacle courses you may have seen or the aforementioned gymnasium ceiling, but they are quite useful in your own home or gym. You’ll be able to set them up and practice your climbing, which enhances hand strength and provides an upper body workout just as good as lifting weights. After all, you want to be able to lift your bodyweight when push comes to shove. We’ve highlighted five of the best gym climbing ropes for you to consider when you’re looking for new equipment. Take a look at our picks below.

Reach the farthest distance

Image source: Perantlb/Amazon

You’ll be able to get up high and really prove your workout worthy when you choose the longest of the Perantlb Outdoor Climbing Rope for Fitness and Strength Training. There are six different lengths you can choose from, with the longest being 50′. That gives you so much to work with if you have the room for it. Each of them are 1.5″ in thickness, so they’re easy to grab. The rope is made from natural jute rope and it can support up to 500 pounds when properly mounted. The end of all the ropes are shrunken with heat to prevent fraying. One end of the rope is braided back into itself to form a loop that can be mounted to a sturdy anchor point. You can get this with a hook or without a hook. There is a detailed instruction manual that comes with each purchase.

Key Features:

Comes in sizes up to 50′

Each option is 1.5″ in thickness

Supports up to 500 pounds

Perantlb Outdoor Climbing Rope for Fitness and Strength Training, Workout Gym Climbing Rope, 1.… Price:$89.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

It feels sturdy in your hands

Image source: Crown Sporting Goods/Amazon

As you’re grabbing the Crown Sporting Goods 1.5 Polydac Gym Climbing Rope, you’ll believe you can make it to the top. This is made from durable, braided, polyester dacron that leads to a firm grip that is also soft on your hands. It comes with a heavy-duty metal eyehook for easy attachment nearly everywhere you’re going to want to put it. This comes in many size options: 3′, 6′, 8′, 10′, 12′, 15′, 18′, 20′, 25′, and 30′. This offers you a variety of uses. This rope is even good for a tug-of-war battle on grass or sand.

Key Features:

Durable, braided, polyester, dacron

Heavy-duty metal eyehook

Many size options

Crown Sporting Goods 1.5 Polydac Gym Climbing Rope, White - Fitness Equipment with Carabiner Ey… List Price:$44.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$5.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it in your hands

Image source: Aoneky/Amazon

You’ll be able to grab hold of the Aoneky Gym Climbing Rope with ease. You can get this in multiple thicknesses, ranging from 1.18″ to 2″. You can also get it from 10′ to 30′ in length and many intervals in between. This is great for toning your muscles and your overall physique. This is an extremely popular training apparatus for strength, grip, and arm building. Kids or adults can use it and it is made out of hemp.

Key Features:

Three thickness options

Ranges between 10′ and 30′ in length

Made for kids or adults

Aoneky 2 inch Adult Exercise Gym Climbing Rope, 10 ft Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure it stays connected

Image source: AJAFIT/Amazon

You won’t have to worry about structural integrity when you use the AJAFIT Gym Climbing Rope. That’s because this comes with everything you’ll need to install it. This high-quality, high-grade Manila hemp rope is strong and durable but also comfortable to handle. There is a spliced, knotted loop that can connect to a fixed anchor point. It includes a heavy duty steel anchor carabiner as well as a vinyl sleeve end cap. You can get this in 15′, 20′, or 25′ lengths and they all measure 1.5″ in diameter. It can support up to 500 pounds.

Key Features:

High-quality, high-grade Manila hemp

Includes a heavy-duty steel anchor carabiner

Supports up to 500 pounds

AJAFIT Gym Climbing Rope for Indoor or Outdoor Workouts Fitness Exercise,1.5 Inch in Diameter 1… Price:$43.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set up the games outside

Image source: SportsTrail/Amazon

Rather than just having a single climbing rope, make it fun for kids with the SportsTrail Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids. This is very durable, as it is made from 42′ x 2″ slackline webbing and 8′ x 2″ ratchet webbing. It can hold up to 440 pounds and comes tree protectors, 13 square buckles, 13 Delta rings, two wooden bars, three knots, two rings, and a climbing rope with five discs. This will allow the child to swing from one end to the other while climbing up different parts of the obstacle course. This should be used by children ages five and older. You can store it all in the included storage bag. It’s easy to set up.

Key Features:

Slackline and ratchet webbing

Meant for children five and up

Includes climbing rope with five discs

Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids 50' Slackline Kit, Jungle Gym Monkey Bars Kit for Kids a… List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.46 You Save:$20.53 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now