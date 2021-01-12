If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember that time you went to your first baseball game with your dad or mom? You were sitting in the stands and a player from your favorite team hit a foul pop and it landed right in your glove. You’d never experienced joy like that before. Okay, this probably didn’t happen for you because this isn’t the movies, but plenty of people have caught foul balls or home runs or came away from a game with some form of memorabilia. Sports memorabilia is a huge industry in the world and autographed or rare items can be sold for millions of dollars. They reach these high prices because of the sentimental value that some of these items can invoke. Of course, not every memory or item is worth a ton of money, but you like to remember where and how you got it. For those who want to display this memorabilia in their home, you need a display case. They can also be used for non-sports related objects as well to show how much you enjoy your belongings. We’ve highlighted five different memorabilia display cases for the nostalgic among you. Let’s take a look.

Ideal for many round objects

Image source: Amazon

Sports balls do tend to be round in shape, minus a football of course. But a large square cube can be great for basketballs and many other kinds of objects. The BallQube GrandStand Basketball Display is a terrific choice if you’re looking for something that can handle a lot. This will fit an NBA regulation basketball, and also fit a WNBA regulation ball, or a college or high school basketball with ease. The interior dimensions are 9.44″ x 9.44″ x 9.44″. This has a high gloss base that pumps up your basketball for a more dramatic effect. This comes with a carrying case with a built-in handle for easy transportation. Show off that LeBron or Jordan signed ball in your home.

Key Features:

Can fit an NBA or WNBA regulation basketball

High gloss base

Comes with a carrying case with a built-in handle

BallQube Grandstand Basketball Display with 98% UV Coating Price:$37.54 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Frame a home run

Image source: Amazon

If you did happen to have that dream-like scenario from our opening happen to you, then you’re definitely going to want to immortalize that baseball. With the Ultra Pro Baseball Clear Square Holder, you can do so. This is a two-piece holder with a slide-in bevel closure. It safely protects and displays a baseball. There is a built-in stand to hold the ball in place and this cube is stackable. The box is crystal clear, so if you have an autograph, it will easily be able to be read.

Key Features:

Two-piece holder with a slide-in bevel closure

Built-in stand to hold it in place

Crystal clear box

Ultra Pro Baseball Clear Square Holder Price:$1.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hang a memento from your favorite player

Image source: Amazon

Show some pride in your uniform collection by hanging one in the flybold Jersey Display Frame. This has an anti-fade, matte black finish along with shatterproof glass with 92% transparency. It offers 98% UV protection, so your uniform or autographs won’t fade. You can either hang the jersey or pin it to the pin board. This is great for all kinds of jerseys as well as to display your graduation tassels and cap or as a shadow box. The case measures 31.5″ x 23.25″ x 1.5″ and it can be hung on a wall, thanks to the sawtooth hanger. It comes assemble, so there’s nothing you need to do other than put your item inside.

Key Features:

Ideal for jerseys or as a shadow box

Can hang or use the pin board

Measures 31.5″ x 23.25″ x 1.5″

Jersey Display Frame Case Large Frames Shadow Box Lockable with UV Protection Acrylic Hanger an… List Price:$99.99 Price:$86.99 You Save:$13.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Show off your lids

Image source: Amazon

One of the most popular items to get signed by someone is a hat. So if you snagged a good autograph on the brim or your cap, show it off with the Max Protection Cap/Hat Display Case. This is a two-tiered black case with a clear lid and polished edges. It’s a professional looking case that fits many sizes of caps. It is designed to hold a baseball style cap easily and show off the entirety of it. This has a mirrored back for a more showy feel.

Key Features:

Two-tiered black case

Clear lid and polished edges

Designed to hold a baseball style cap

Max Protection Cap/Hat Display Case List Price:$44.99 Price:$41.99 You Save:$3.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

From the gridiron to your shelf

If football is your game, then show off the pigskin in a DisplayGifts Deluxe UV Acrylic Full Size Football Display Case Stand. This features a double layered, black acrylic base with gold risers. There is UV protection that prevents any type of autograph fading. The mirrored background amplifies your item. The bottom is clean cut, so it won’t scratch a shelf. The case itself measures 12.25″ x 8.5″ x 8.25″ and the inner portion on top of the risers is 12″ x 7″ x 8″. It comes fully assembled.

Key Features:

UV protection that prevents any type of fading

Mirrored background

Comes fully assembled

DisplayGifts Deluxe UV Acrylic Full Size Football Display Case Stand with Mirror, Riser Stand,… Price:$42.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now