Amazon’s deep discount on Google’s Nest WiFi 2-pack is the hottest mesh Wi-Fi deal this Black Friday, but there’s another deal you need to check out if you want the fastest possible connections.

Eero Pro 6 and eero 6 mesh systems are both on sale for Black Friday 2020, offering blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 speeds at the lowest prices ever.

Google’s Nest WiFi 2-pack is on sale right now for just $219 instead of $299, so it’s not exactly a mystery why it’s one of the most popular deals on Amazon for Black Friday 2020. But before you take advantage of that deal, you need to check out the even deeper discounts Amazon is running on its hot new Wi-Fi 6 mesh wireless systems.

Reviewers and experts far and wide agree that the eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is the best of the best. It features cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology that not only provides lightning-fast gigabit wireless connectivity, but also remarkably stable connections with far fewer drop-offs and hiccups than older Wi-Fi standards. Amazon is slashing $120 off the price of the eero Pro 6 3-pack that covers up to 6,000 sq ft, or you can save $80 on a 2-pack that covers up to 3,500 sq ft.

Alternatively, if you don’t need Wi-Fi speeds that are quite that fast — most people don’t — you can the eero 6 mesh system that covers up to 5,000 sq ft with 500Mbps Wi-Fi for just $223 instead of $279.

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit.

Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – Our TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference.

More wifi for more devices – Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wifi with support for 75+ devices simultaneously.

Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. Plus, free customer support is available 7 days a week.

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps.

Built-in Zigbee smart home hub – eero 6 connects compatible devices on your network with Alexa, so there’s no need to buy separate smart home hubs for each.

Gets better over time – Automatic updates bring the latest and greatest in wifi while also keeping your network safe and secure.

Easily expand your system – With cross-compatible hardware, you can easily add eero products as your needs change.

