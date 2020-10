If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The $120 Instant Pot Ultra Mini is down to $49.99 right now at Amazon, and the $150 Instant Pot Aura Pro is on sale for only $69.99. Those are undoubtedly going to be the two hottest kitchen deals of Prime Day 2020, and you should hurry up so you can take advantage of one or both of them. There are plenty of other deep discounts available on top kitchen gear today though, and two deals in particular have been top sellers so far.

Anova was among the first brands to really popularize at-home sous vide cooking machines, and it remains one of the top brands to this day. The best always comes at a price, however, and Anova’s latest models can cost as much as $400. The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is worth every penny at that price, of course, thanks to its fantastic feature set and impressive accuracy. Snag one right now on Amazon, however, and you’ll pay an all-time low price of just $199! That’s a truly incredible deal for the best sous vide cooker that Anova has ever made.

If you don’t want to spend quite that much and you’re willing to do without Wi-Fi or a few other Pro-grade features, you’ll also find a fantastic deal on Amazon for the mid-range Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker. This best-seller retails for $200 and that’s how much you’ll pay at most retailers right now, but Amazon has slashed the price to just $139 for a limited time. That’s about what you would expect to pay for an entry-level sous vide cooker from a no-name brand, which is pretty crazy when you consider that Anova is the best in the business.

These fantastic Prime Day 2020 deals won’t be around for long, so hurry up or you’ll miss out.

You can set it and then go about making the other portions of your dinner. Rather than having to run back and forth checking it, you can check your phone and monitor the cook that way. The Wi-Fi connection gives you built-in controls in the smartphone app.

Image source: Anova/Amazon

You’ll already have a lot of what you need to use this cooker, as it hooks up to your own pot or container. It obviously is water-resistant, as you’re bound to splash a little bit of water around. You can make so many different foods, at the sous vide circulation works with all types of cuisines.

