If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is finally here and Amazon has thousands of incredible Prime Day 2020 deals for shoppers to take advantage of.

The deals span all product categories on Amazon, from electronics and smart home devices to kitchen tools, home goods, TVs, and so much more.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest Prime Day deals, and we’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day bargains right here in this article.

It felt like the wait took forever but you finally made it, bargain hunters — Prime Day 2020 is here! The massive annual shopping event that’s often referred to as “Black Friday in July” obviously didn’t take place in July this year, and we all know why. The coronavirus pandemic has turned everything on its head in 2020, Prime Day included. Thankfully, Amazon decided to postpone Prime Day 2020 rather than cancel it, and the wait is finally over.

There are some things that are different about Prime Day 2020, apart from the fact that it’s taking place in October rather than July. First of all, Amazon’s big sales event is only two days long this year. Prime Day 2020 officially takes place on October 13 and October 14, rather than lasting a full week like it did in 2019. That said, we definitely expect plenty of Prime Day deals to linger for the remainder of the week even after Prime Day officially ends. Of course, Amazon will ensure that all the best deals on the hottest products are reserved solely for Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, so we definitely wanted to round them all up into one giant list for our readers.

Before we get to that, there’s one page that you definitely need to check constantly until the end of the day on October 14: Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub.

That hub is where you’ll find all the latest Prime Day deals that Amazon has decided to feature, including thousands of Prime Day Lightning Deals that will come and go constantly during the big sale. Of course, there’s no way Amazon can fit every Prime Day deal on one page, and that’s why we’re here. We’ve spent countless hours digging through all of the Prime Day deals on Amazon this year so that we can list them all in one place for our readers.

Consider this article your one-stop shop to learn about all the deepest Prime Day discounts on all the hottest products of 2020!

As far as highlights from among all the killer deals you’ll find in our giant Prime Day deals roundup, many of the stars of the show this year are obviously Amazon devices. If you want to see all of Amazon’s device deals in one place, you’ll find them right here. Some of the hottest deals on that list are the newest Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99, crazy AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 discounts you won’t believe, the first-ever discount on Sony’s new WH1000XM4 ANC headphones plus a free $25 Amazon gift card, an incredible deal that gets you the $90 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99 each, Echo Dots for $18.99, up to $150 off Fire TV Edition televisions, and more.

There’s also one deal everyone should take advantage of: Free money from Amazon! Buy $40 in Amazon gift cards with the coupon code GC20PRIME and you’ll get $10 for free. You’ll find more information right here on Amazon’s site.

Here are some of the hottest deals from elsewhere in Amazon’s huge Prime Day 2020 sale:

It’s difficult to believe, but all those crazy Prime Day 2020 deals are really just the tip of the iceberg. There’s so much more to see in Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale, and all the best deals are listed down below. Remember, you should also check back in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub constantly throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday because new Prime Day deals will pop up every few minutes.

We’ll be updating this post constantly throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest Prime Day 2020 deals!

Amazon devices

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot List Price:$139.98 Price:$69.99 You Save:$69.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa - White List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation List Price:$199.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$60.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation (existing do… List Price:$249.99 Price:$174.99 You Save:$75.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price:$124.98 Price:$49.99 You Save:$74.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug List Price:$112.97 Price:$49.99 You Save:$62.98 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$45.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$65.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show (2nd Gen) | Premium 10.1” HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video… List Price:$229.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$80.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$21.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters List Price:$229.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$100.00 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$10.00 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$80.00 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$179.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$60.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (62%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Personal health & COVID-19 essentials

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.05 ($2.61 / mask) You Save:$18.94 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs Price:$16.99 ($0.34 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) Price:$17.96 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 12 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case… List Price:$99.84 Price:$69.20 for 12 bottles You Save:$9.85 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump… Price:$112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Premoistened Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Towelettes Individually Wrapped, 100/box List Price:$41.99 Price:$42.00 You Save:$-0.01 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (74%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Thermo – smart Temporal Thermometer, FSA-Eligible, Suitable for Baby, Infant, Toddle… List Price:$79.95 Price:$79.20 You Save:$0.75 (99%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings BPM Connect - Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor: Medically Accurate, FSA/HSA Eligible… List Price:$99.00 Price:$69.30 You Save:$29.70 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Sleep - Sleep Tracking Pad Under The Mattress with Sleep Cycle Analysis List Price:$82.56 Price:$74.25 You Save:$8.31 (90%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch, One Size (S and L Bands Included), 1 Count List Price:$159.95 Price:$69.95 You Save:$90.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and… List Price:$179.95 Price:$127.95 You Save:$52.00 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Buil… List Price:$198.50 Price:$139.95 You Save:$58.55 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Body - Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Digital Scale with smartphone app, Black List Price:$47.95 Price:$47.99 You Save:$-0.04 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch - Activity, Sleep, Fitness and Heart Rate Tracker with Conn… List Price:$119.95 Price:$120.57 You Save:$-0.62 (101%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit, Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush with Travel Case an… List Price:$84.99 Price:$59.49 You Save:$25.50 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart home

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$36.99 Price:$16.98 You Save:$20.01 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 each) You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, SmartSensor Included, Alexa Built-In List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen List Price:$169.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$20.00 (88%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ecobee Home Security Bundle List Price:$279.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$50.00 (82%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT… List Price:$14.99 Price:$7.99 You Save:$7.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb by TP-Link, Filament A19 E26 Smart Light Bulb, Soft White 2700K, Dimm… List Price:$16.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$7.00 (59%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets, Works with Alexa &… List Price:$29.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$9.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, In-Wall Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Dual Outlet Smart Home Wi-Fi Socket works with Alexa, Echo, Google… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights Multicolor WiFi Light Strip, Works with Alexa& Google Home,… List Price:$59.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Dome Indoor Security Camera by TP-Link, 1080p HD Smart Home Pan/Tilt Camera with Night Vis… List Price:$44.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Traps Allerg… List Price:$799.99 Price:$599.99 You Save:$200.00 (75%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$200.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE, Robotic Vacuum, IQ Navigation, Home Mapping, Self-Cleani… List Price:$499.99 Price:$334.99 You Save:$165.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave - Smart Key Free Touchscreen Keypad Deadbolt - Works with Ring… List Price:$202.25 Price:$153.30 You Save:$48.95 (76%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Encode Smart Wifi Deadbolt with Camelot Trim In Aged Bronze Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal List Price:$299.98 Price:$252.60 with free Echo Dot You Save:$56.35 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Schlage BE469ZP CAM 716 Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt With Alarm Inbuilt Camelot Trim In Aged… Price:20% off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung AirDresser | Cabinet Steamer for Clothes and Garments | Vertical Dresser that Deodorize… List Price:$1,148.00 Price:$899.00 You Save:$249.00 (78%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Rachio 8ZULWC-L R3e Generation: Smart, 8 Zone Sprinkler Controller, Works with Alexa, Gen, Gray… List Price:$129.99 Price:$109.99 You Save:$20.00 (85%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BISSELL ICONpet Cordless with Tangle Free Brushroll, Smart Seal Filtration, Lightweight Stick H… List Price:$349.99 Price:$185.99 You Save:$164.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BISSELL, 2746A ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Titanium and Black with Copper Harbor… List Price:$399.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$150.00 (62%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Super Lightweight with Powerful Suction… List Price:$213.84 Price:$149.99 You Save:$63.85 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Optimized Ultra Powerful Suction & Lon… List Price:$569.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$170.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark IZ163H Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with MultiFlex, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Dirt… List Price:$279.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$110.00 (61%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$373.00 Price:$298.00 You Save:$75.00 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$199.00 Price:$219.00 You Save:$-20.00 (110%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$114.99 You Save:$10.00 (92%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$149.98 Price:$149.98 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$198.00 Price:$88.00 You Save:$110.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset - Black (WH-… List Price:$248.00 Price:$123.00 You Save:$125.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$199.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of List… List Price:$174.95 Price:$174.95 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COWIN E7 PRO [Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone… List Price:$89.99 Price:$63.98 You Save:$26.01 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wire… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.98 You Save:$12.01 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COWIN E8 [Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Dee… List Price:$139.99 Price:$109.99 You Save:$30.00 (79%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COWIN E9 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Headphones Over Ear w… List Price:$169.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$40.00 (76%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Premium Studio-Quality Sound, Bluetooth 5… List Price:$399.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$-0.99 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr… Price:$28.59 on 10/14 only Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kitchen

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke… List Price:$119.95 Price:$49.99 You Save:$69.96 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide, 8 Quart List Price:$131.09 Price:$69.99 You Save:$61.10 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 10 Qt List Price:$149.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$50.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1 with Air Fryer, 8 Qt List Price:$179.95 Price:$119.99 You Save:$59.96 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price:$199.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$50.00 (75%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja BL685 Professional Kitchen System 1200-watts with Auto-iQ, Powerful Blending, with 64 oz,… List Price:$159.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$60.00 (62%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… List Price:$199.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… List Price:$139.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372 List Price:$486.70 Price:$259.00 You Save:$227.70 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Bl… List Price:$499.95 Price:$349.99 You Save:$149.96 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black (Renewed) -… List Price:$269.95 Price:$179.00 You Save:$90.95 (66%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT(100 Recipes), Digital Touchscreen with 11 Cooking Presets for… List Price:$119.99 Price:$83.99 You Save:$36.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dash DCAF200GBBK02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-sti… List Price:$58.19 Price:$35.89 You Save:$22.30 (62%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DASH DMAF355GBAQ02 Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non Stick… List Price:$89.99 Price:$58.49 You Save:$31.50 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Dash Chef Series 7 in 1 Convection Toaster Oven Cooker, Rotisserie + Electric Air Fryer with No… List Price:$199.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$70.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes, Black… List Price:$69.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$25.00 (64%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Black with Coffee Lovers' 40 Count Variety Pack Coffee Pods List Price:$95.48 Price:$59.99 You Save:$35.49 (63%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, Black with McCafe Classic Col… List Price:$94.98 Price:$59.99 You Save:$34.99 (63%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Electronics

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 each) You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price:$149.99 Price:$149.00 You Save:$0.99 (99%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights Multicolor WiFi Light Strip, Works with Alexa& Google Home,… List Price:$59.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Dome Indoor Security Camera by TP-Link, 1080p HD Smart Home Pan/Tilt Camera with Night Vis… List Price:$44.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 - Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with S… List Price:$36.99 Price:$16.98 You Save:$20.01 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$35.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$7.20 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player List Price:$21.00 Price:$21.00 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$27.00 Price:$27.00 You Save:$0.00 (100%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$37.99 Price:$37.00 You Save:$0.99 (97%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$35.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$7.20 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH 1200P Semi-Rigid Wireless Endoscope, 2.0 MP HD WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera,16 inc… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.99 You Save:$8.00 (81%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

5.0MP Endoscope with 4.5in IPS Screen, DEPSTECH 1944P HD Industrial Borescope, 0.33in Thin Wate… List Price:$75.99 Price:$61.59 You Save:$14.40 (81%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card - SDSDUNR-256G-… List Price:$39.05 Price:$33.99 You Save:$5.06 (87%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, M… List Price:$59.98 Price:$44.99 You Save:$14.99 (75%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, M… List Price:$85.01 Price:$63.99 You Save:$21.02 (75%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD -… List Price:$249.99 Price:$182.99 You Save:$67.00 (73%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card - SDSDXXY-1T00-GN4IN List Price:$369.01 Price:$279.99 You Save:$89.02 (76%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Pro (2020) 1-pack - High Performance Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for K… List Price:$34.98 Price:$24.49 You Save:$10.49 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Starter Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim) - Bluetooth Tracker, Item Locator & Finder for… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Pro, 1 Slim) - Bluetooth Tracker, Item Locator & Finder… List Price:$59.99 Price:$41.30 You Save:$18.69 (69%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims) - Bluetooth Tracker, Item Locator & Finder fo… List Price:$74.99 Price:$52.49 You Save:$22.50 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition Smarter Kit - 15 Pack List Price:$299.99 Price:30% off You Save:$30.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Bose SoundLink Revolve, the Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Wireless Surround Sound, Tr… List Price:$119.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$0.99 (99%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Computers

LG gram Laptop - 13.3" Full HD Display, Intel 8th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 24.5 Hour Ba… List Price:$929.00 Price:$649.99 You Save:$279.01 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 14” FHD NanoEdge Bezel Touch Display, Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB RA… List Price:$1,302.99 Price:$999.99 You Save:$303.00 (77%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DELL XPS7390-7954SLV-PUS 2-in-1 Convertible 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop (Silv… Price:$1,512.15 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics,… List Price:$359.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$80.00 (78%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS F512DA-EB51 VivoBook 15 Thin And Light Laptop, 15.6” Full HD, AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU… List Price:$560.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$160.01 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS L203MA-DS04 VivoBook L203MA Laptop, 11.6” HD Display, Intel Celeron Dual Core CPU, 4GB R… List Price:$285.00 Price:$129.99 You Save:$155.01 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Aspire 1 A115-31-C2Y3, 15.6" Full HD Display, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, 80… Price:$159.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price:$269.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$60.00 (78%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2 in 1 Laptop, 14" Touchscreen FHD 4-Way NanoEdge Display, Intel Core… List Price:$499.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$100.00 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HP 14b-ca0010nr Chromebook X360 14-Inch HD Touchscreen Laptop, Chrome (Ceramic White/Mineral Si… Price:249.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Chromebook 4 Chrome OS 11.6" HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC Gigabit… List Price:$290.50 Price:$199.99 You Save:$90.51 (69%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 32Gb Emmc… List Price:$335.00 Price:$239.99 You Save:$95.01 (72%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

HP 24 Pavilion All-in-One PC, 10th Gen Intel i7-10700T Processor, 16 GB RAM, Dual Storage 512 G… List Price:$1,239.99 Price:$882.79 You Save:$357.20 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED SA-7US5130SH Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6" Thin Bezel Samsung UHD AMOLED P… List Price:$1,899.00 Price:$1,149.99 You Save:$156.31 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020: Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 207… Price:$2,079.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS F512DA-EB51 VivoBook 15 Thin And Light Laptop, 15.6” Full HD, AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU… List Price:$560.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$160.01 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 14” FHD NanoEdge Bezel Touch Display, Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB RA… List Price:$1,302.99 Price:$999.99 You Save:$303.00 (77%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DELL XPS7390-7954SLV-PUS 2-in-1 Convertible 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop (Silv… Price:$1,512.15 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BenQ EX2780Q 27 Inch 1440P 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor | FreeSync Premium | HDRi | Speakers List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$200.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BenQ EW3280U 32 inch 4K Montior | IPS | Entertainment with HDMI connectivity HDR Eye-Care Integ… List Price:$799.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$400.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TVs

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model List Price:$698.00 Price:$669.99 You Save:$28.01 (96%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) List Price:$328.83 Price:$279.99 You Save:$48.84 (85%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$80.00 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$299.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$120.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$179.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$60.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung 65" Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in QN65Q900TSAFXZA 2020 List Price:$5,499.99 Price:Up to $2,000 off You Save:$1,502.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Real 8K Resolution Direct Full Array 24X Quantum HDR… Price:Up To $1,500 off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG Q60T Series 65-inch Class QLED Smart TV | 4K, UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR | Alexa Built-in… List Price:$999.99 Price:Up to $500 off You Save:$102.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$1,299.99 Price:Up to $600 off You Save:$102.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q90T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 16X Smart TV… List Price:$2,697.99 Price:Up to $700 off You Save:$800.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class SERIF QLED Serif Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR 4X Smart TV with Alexa Built… List Price:$1,499.99 Price:$300 off You Save:$302.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa… List Price:$2,999.99 Price:$600 off You Save:$802.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED LS05 Series TV - 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-i… List Price:$1,999.99 Price:$400 off You Save:$502.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 32… List Price:$6,497.99 Price:$1,300 off You Save:$1,300.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smartphones

Pixel 4 - Clearly White - 64GB - Unlocked List Price:$639.99 Price:$449.00 You Save:$190.99 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Pixel 4 - Clearly White 128GB - Unlocked List Price:$899.00 Price:$549.00 You Save:$350.00 (61%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked List Price:$899.00 Price:$549.00 You Save:$350.00 (61%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Pixel 4 XL - Clearly White - 128GB - Unlocked List Price:$999.00 Price:$649.00 You Save:$350.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

