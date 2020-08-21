Google’s Pixel 5 is officially launching this fall, but on Friday, high-resolution renders and a 360-degree video of the phone were shared on the internet.

The design of the Pixel 5 looks similar to the Pixel 4a, but the new flagship has two rear cameras — the updated design is anything but exciting.

Google announced the Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a (5G) on August 3rd.

Every smartphone maker was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but few were forced to change their plans quite as drastically as Google. Initially, the company was expected to debut the Pixel 4a at its annual Google I/O developer conference in May, but when the outbreak began, the conference was canceled. As a result, the Pixel 4a reveal was reportedly pushed back to June, but June came and went without a single mention of the phone.

Finally, on August 3rd — nearly three months after the original reveal date — Google officially confirmed the Pixel 4a, as well as the Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5, both of which are set to launch this fall. The Pixel 4a began shipping on Thursday, August 20th, and hours later, the biggest Pixel 5 leak to date began making the rounds.

On Friday, Pricebaba teamed up with Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) to share high-resolution renders and a 360-degree video of the Pixel 5. Like most Google hardware, the Pixel 5 has leaked extensively ahead of its official debut, but this is the most detailed look we’ve gotten at the design of the phone to date:

As expected, the design is very similar to that of the Pixel 4a, with the same slim bezels, hole-punch selfie camera, and rear square camera array. Hemmerstoffer even suggests that the display size will be about the same, measuring between 5.7 and 5.8 inches. At a glance, the only noticeable design difference is the addition of a second camera on the back of the Pixel 5 — the Pixel 4a had just one camera, though the Pixel 4 had two.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Pixel 5 will feature a Snapdragon 765G processor, which supports 5G, but is actually less powerful than the Snapdragon 855 that shipped with 2019’s Pixel 4. Other rumored specifications include 6GB of RAM, OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 3,080mAh battery. Google’s Pixel 5 will also likely be the first run Android 11 out of the box. You can try out the Android 11 beta now if you have a Pixel.

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 5 will roll out this fall, and Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser claims that the new flagship will launch on September 30th. Google France also accidentally revealed that preorders for the Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5 would begin on October 8th, but any mention of the date after realizing that it shouldn’t have been included in the blog post. Whatever the case, there are sure to be more leaks before then.