Sony has announced the free PS4 games that it will be giving away in August.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for free starting on Tuesday, July 28th, and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Tuesday, August 4th.

Here are the standard prices for both games on the PlayStation Store: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered ($19.99), Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout ($19.99).

The countdown to the next console generation has officially begun, but Sony still has a few gems left to give away before PS4 owners start upgrading to PS5. In August, the highlight of the month might appear to be the remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, but the game you absolutely have to download and start playing ASAP is Fall Guys. I spent a couple hours this weekend playing around in the beta, and this is as fun a party game as I have gotten my hands on in recent memory. It’s silly, fast-paced, and you need it on your PS4.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in August:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (ERP $19.99): Available August 4th – August 31st Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (ERP $19.99): Available July 28th – August 31st Following immediately on from the dramatic events of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered immerses you in a gripping, action-driven adventure in which you must face off against a deadly new threat hellbent on bringing the world to the brink of collapse. The single-player campaign has been fully remastered with improved textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting and much more. Rediscover classic missions like Cliffhanger, The Gulag and Whiskey Hotel as you once again join Soap, Price, Ghost and the rest of Task Force 141 in a globe-spanning fight to restore order to the world. Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle not included.



Both games listed above will be free to download by Tuesday, August 4th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You’ll also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — all the free games from July are still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.