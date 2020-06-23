Sony revealed dozens of new games coming to the PS5 at its Future of Gaming event earlier this month, and now the full library for the first wave of games is beginning to take shape.

By our count, 71 first-party and third-party games have been confirmed for the PS5.

Some of the most highly-anticipated PS5 exclusives are Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Gran Turismo 7.

Two weeks ago, Sony finally broke its silence on the PlayStation 5, serving up early looks at dozens of first-party and third-party games that are currently in development for the next-generation home console. For the first time, we got a glimpse of what game developers will be able to achieve with the updated hardware, from the instantaneous loading of new levels in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the real-time ray tracing in Gran Turismo 7.

And with just months to go before the nebulous “holiday 2020” release date of the PS5, we are also starting to get a better idea of what the library of games will look like in the first year or two of the console’s lifespan. We are still a bit fuzzy on the launch lineup this fall, but after scouring the internet, we think we’ve put together a fairly comprehensive list of every game that has been confirmed for the PS5 to date, with or without a release date.

This first list contains every game that is either definitively or appears to be a PS5 exclusive, as in you will never see these games on Xbox Series X or Switch (but they might eventually make their way to PC):

Astro’s Playroom

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Project Athia

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Up next we have every other game that has been confirmed to be playable on the PS5. Some of these games (such as The Last of Us Part II) will launch on PS4 and will be backwards compatible with the PS5, others (like Cyberpunk 2077) will initially launch on PS4, and an enhanced edition for the PS5 will be released later, and some are simply third-party games that will be available for several platforms, including Xbox Series X and PC:

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Battlefield 6

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Warzone

Chivalry 2

CHORUS

Control

Cris Tales

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Destruction AllStars

Dirt 5

Dustborn

Dying Light 2

FIFA 21

Fortnite

Ghost of Tsushima

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall

Gods & Monsters

Goodbye Volcano High

Gothic

Grand Theft Auto V

Hitman III

In The Sound Mind

JETT: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Lords of the Fallen 2

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Metal: Hellsinger

MicroMan

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Outriders

Paradise Lost

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Quantum Error

Resident Evil Village

Roots of Pacha

Scarlet Nexus

Starfield

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Solar Ash

STRAY

The Last of Us Part II

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Pathless

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tribes of Midgard

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Warframe

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9

By my count, that’s 71 games in total that have been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 as of June 23rd. Sony already said that it has a “series of PS5 updates” planned for this summer, so expect this list to grow as the year marches on. Also, Microsoft has its own big first-party exclusives reveal event planned for next month, which means we’ll be back with a similar list for the Xbox Series X as soon as we know more about its library.