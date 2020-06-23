- Sony revealed dozens of new games coming to the PS5 at its Future of Gaming event earlier this month, and now the full library for the first wave of games is beginning to take shape.
- By our count, 71 first-party and third-party games have been confirmed for the PS5.
- Some of the most highly-anticipated PS5 exclusives are Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Gran Turismo 7.
Two weeks ago, Sony finally broke its silence on the PlayStation 5, serving up early looks at dozens of first-party and third-party games that are currently in development for the next-generation home console. For the first time, we got a glimpse of what game developers will be able to achieve with the updated hardware, from the instantaneous loading of new levels in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the real-time ray tracing in Gran Turismo 7.
And with just months to go before the nebulous “holiday 2020” release date of the PS5, we are also starting to get a better idea of what the library of games will look like in the first year or two of the console’s lifespan. We are still a bit fuzzy on the launch lineup this fall, but after scouring the internet, we think we’ve put together a fairly comprehensive list of every game that has been confirmed for the PS5 to date, with or without a release date.
This first list contains every game that is either definitively or appears to be a PS5 exclusive, as in you will never see these games on Xbox Series X or Switch (but they might eventually make their way to PC):
- Astro’s Playroom
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Project Athia
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Up next we have every other game that has been confirmed to be playable on the PS5. Some of these games (such as The Last of Us Part II) will launch on PS4 and will be backwards compatible with the PS5, others (like Cyberpunk 2077) will initially launch on PS4, and an enhanced edition for the PS5 will be released later, and some are simply third-party games that will be available for several platforms, including Xbox Series X and PC:
- Apex Legends
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Battlefield 6
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Chivalry 2
- CHORUS
- Control
- Cris Tales
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Destiny 2
- Dirt 5
- Dustborn
- Dying Light 2
- FIFA 21
- Fortnite
- Ghost of Tsushima
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- Godfall
- Gods & Monsters
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Gothic
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hitman III
- In The Sound Mind
- JETT: The Far Shore
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Little Devil Inside
- Lords of the Fallen 2
- Madden NFL 21
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Metal: Hellsinger
- MicroMan
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Outriders
- Paradise Lost
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Quantum Error
- Resident Evil Village
- Roots of Pacha
- Scarlet Nexus
- Starfield
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
- Solar Ash
- STRAY
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- The Pathless
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Tribes of Midgard
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Warframe
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- WRC 9
By my count, that’s 71 games in total that have been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 as of June 23rd. Sony already said that it has a “series of PS5 updates” planned for this summer, so expect this list to grow as the year marches on. Also, Microsoft has its own big first-party exclusives reveal event planned for next month, which means we’ll be back with a similar list for the Xbox Series X as soon as we know more about its library.