PS4-exclusive action RPG Bloodborne might be getting a remaster for the PS5 and PC.

Rumors of a Bloodborne PC port have been floating around for months, but leaks are now suggesting that the Bloodborne remaster will be announced at the delayed PS5 showcase.

Bloodborne might not be the only PS4-to-PC port we hear about this summer.

Following months of silence, Sony was finally set to host its first major PS5 event on Thursday, June 4th, but once the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality began in the United States and abroad, Sony rightfully delayed the virtual event. The company now says the event will take place on June 11th, at which time we’re going to get “a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.”

We still aren’t sure what exactly Sony has planned for its showcase, but leaks and rumors have been trickling out for the past few weeks, potentially spoiling some surprises. For example, on Thursday, Twitch streamer CaseyExplosion claimed in a tweet that a PC port of the PS4 exclusive Bloodborne would have been revealed at the showcase. But that wouldn’t have been the only news about the critically-acclaimed FromSoftware RPG.

“Now, I said earlier I’d share more info about [the Bloodborne PC port],” Casey said in a follow-up tweet. “So, what I can confirm is that it’s not just a PC port of Bloodborne, what was supposed to be revealed today was a Bloodborne Remastered/HD edition that was coming for PS5 and PC. I don’t know of any release date as of yet.”

Bloodborne is an action role-playing game from the studio behind Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It was released on PS4 in 2015, and is one of the best-selling PS4 exclusives of the generation. Fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since, but it sounds like they might have to settle for a remastered version of the original game for now — but solid sales could certainly help to make the argument for a true sequel.

YouTuber PC Gaming Inquisition published a video on Friday in which he not only verified what Casey tweeted, but also shared some new information, such as the fact that the Bloodborne remaster is being made by Bluepoint Games (Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus remake) and QLOC (Dark Souls Remastered). He says that the remaster will feature better textures and models, better loading times, and quality-of-life improvements, but we shouldn’t expect any major changes to the game itself, as this isn’t a full remake.

PC fans will be thrilled to learn that the port is said to support at least 60fps and 4K resolution as well. You will also be able to use different controllers to play the game, so if you want to play Bloodborne with an Xbox One controller, have at it. Finally, the YouTuber adds that this isn’t the only PS4-to-PC port we’ll be seeing soon.

