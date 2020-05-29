A big Best Buy sale has been running all week long, but many of the best deals in this sales event will disappear at the end of the day on Friday.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite deals available right now on the Best Buy site so our readers have one last chance to get in on the action.

Head over to our Deals channel on Friday and you'll find tons of terrific deals that have been shared by the BGR Deals team.

Those are some of the best deals you’ll find anywhere on Friday, but there are some other bargains you should definitely check out as well. Best Buy has been running a big sale all week long that’s coming to an end, which means it’s your last chance to take advantage. There are also a dozen more “deals of the day” that offer big savings on several hot products. You can see all of Best Buy’s best deals on the retailer’s site, and our picks for the 10 hottest ones are all down below.

iPhone 11 Starting at $524.99 or $21.87/mo.

Sony – 65″ Class – X800H Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

Powered by 4K HDR Processor X1

See glorious 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by 4K HDR Processor X1. Images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K XReality PRO using a 4K database. 64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Android Smart TV

Provides a smarter viewing experience. With the Google Assistant, easily search and watch your favorite movies, get answers on screen like sports scores or weather updates, control your TV and even your home – all with your voice. Built-in Google Assistant for voice control

Use voice commands with the TV remote to play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices, such as lights and a thermostat, for a better viewing experience. Separate voice assistant not required. Control your Sony TV with Alexa

Control essential TV functions such as power, channels, volume and more. See visual responses on your TV for music and camera feeds. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Seamless content sharing of Apple AirPlay 2

Helps you effortlessly cast anything from Apple iPhone or laptop to your TV. You can even sync music with other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers anywhere in your home. Motionflow XR 240 technology

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with virtually no motion blur. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers, DTS Digital Surround. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Sony – 65″ Class – X800H Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $899.99 (save $300)

Samsung – 55″ Class – Q60T Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

100% color volume with Quantum Dot*

Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes*. Dual LED

A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details. Quantum HDR

Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTV’s. Smart TV powered by Tizen

Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience. Quantum processor 4K Lite

This ultra-fast processor optimizes content for QLED and transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 55″ Class – Q60T Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $649.99 (save $50)

Insignia™ – 50″ – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

Fire TV experience built-in

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. True-to-life picture quality

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high deﬁnition. Voice Remote with Alexa

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps. Keeps getting smarter

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest. Endless entertainment

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD or Ultra HD, from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get it all in one place

With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs. Alexa-enabled

Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show results from hundreds of integrated apps and channels. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family living room lights? Alexa can do that too. Pair with an Echo device for hands-free control

Control your TV hands-free including power, volume, channel navigation, playback, search and more. Simply pair your TV with an Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room. (Echo sold separately) 49.5” screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

Enjoy lifelike detail, rich contrast and brilliant colors every time you watch. Speed and performance

Powered by Quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for responsive streaming – experience ultra-smooth streaming of 4K video at up to 60 fps, instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Advanced TV sound

Two 10w speakers, with DTS TruSurround and Dolby audio deliver an immersive experience. Personalize your viewing experience

Customize the name of each input, adjust picture settings for each connected device, favorite live TV channels in the guide and more. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

Plug in plenty of devices, like your cable/satellite box or gaming console. (HDMI cable not included) 1 USB input

Connect a USB to extend the duration of live TV pause from 2 minutes up to 60 minutes. Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible photo and video files. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

The wide 178° viewing angle provides a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The parental control functionality lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Insignia™ – 50″ – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $299.99 (save $50)

Sennheiser – HD 450BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 30 hours of use on a charge. Active noise cancellation

Actively cancels waveforms from outside the earcup to completely eliminate extraneous sounds. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Bluetooth 5.0 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Supports HFP, HSP, A2DP and AVRCP Bluetooth profiles. Over-the-ear design

For a secure fit. Folding design

Along with an included carrying case enables easy portability. Carrying case included

For easy portability. 18Hz – 22kHz headset frequency response

Along with a 80Hz – 6kHz microphone frequency response ensures faithful sound reproduction. Dynamic transducer design

For reference-grade audio. Stereo design

Delivers crisp tones.

Sennheiser – HD 450BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $149.98 (save $50)

Fitbit – Ace 2 Activity Tracker

All-day activity tracking

Tracks steps and active minutes to show how every move, skip, and jump adds up to a healthier, more active life. OLED display

Delivers crisp, clear visual readouts. Swimproof design

Offers water resistance up to 164′, which means you’re free to wear it in the pool, in the shower, at the beach, and beyond. Works on all platforms

Automatically synchronizes to computers and more than 200 Android, iOS, and Windows 10 devices to show your statistics, trends, and progress on your Fitbit dashboard. Parental controls

Parents set up a family account on their device and create child accounts accordingly. In Parent view, they can easily see kids’ activity and approve their connections. The family account and parental consent are required for children 12 and under. Call alerts

Kids who own a smartphone will love getting call notifications on their wrists – and parents will love how much easier it is to get in touch. It works with select devices when the phone is nearby. Clock faces

Kids can easily swap the clock face so their touch screen looks exactly the way they like. On-screen dashboard

The easy-to-use dashboard consolidates all the key activity tracking kids need to build healthy habits they’ll use for a lifetime.

Fitbit – Ace 2 Activity Tracker: $49.95 (save $20)

NormaTec – PULSE 2.0 Lower Body Recovery System

Patented NormaTec PULSE technology massage pattern

Increases circulation, reduces pain and soreness, and gives you a competitive edge. Zone Boost

Ensures targeted attention where you need it most. Fully connected mobile app

Allows you to integrate your recovery session seamlessly into your training plan and control it directly from your phone. Precise digital control

Features custom compression levels from 30 to 110 mmHg. Integrated rechargeable battery

Use this device on-the-go, or anywhere you are comfortable. Rugged construction

Overlapping zones are handsewn with triple reinforced stitching for extra durability. Standard size design

Fits heights 5’3″ – 6’3″. Low maintenance

Simply wipe clean with a damp cloth.

NormaTec – PULSE 2.0 Lower Body Recovery System: $1,095.00 (save $500)

Gorilla Bow – Travel Resistance Training Kit

Resistance training kit

Includes a Gorilla Bow travel trainer, four double-wall Gorilla bands, an accessory case, and band wrap. Portable design

The three-piece bow breaks down quickly to fit in a backpack or carry-on. Included bands provide 10 to 110 lbs. of tension

Choose a suitable resistance level for your fitness experience. Constructed with aircraft-grade aluminum

Creates a durable and lightweight construction.

Gorilla Bow – Travel Resistance Training Kit: $199.00 (save $50)

ProForm – 460 R Exercise Bike

Blue tint LCD with workout matrix

Focus on your goals, and track your progress with speed, time, distance, heart rate, and calories burned displayings. Watts meter

Accurately measures your energy expenditure and tracks your fitness to help reach your goals. Inertia-enhanced flywheel

Engineered for incredibly smooth performance, this 14-lb. inertia-enhanced flywheel delivers a more natural ride. Silent magnetic resistance

Enjoy a smooth and quiet ride without disrupting anyone around you. 18 digital resistance levels

Start out easily and increase the intensity as you progress. 18 workout apps

Get the training you want with built-in workouts designed by a certified personal trainer to help you reach your fitness goals. Choose from nine calorie and nine watts workout apps. Dual-grip EKG™ heart rate monitor

Grip the sensors for a quick, accurate reading that helps you stay in your target heart rate zone for better results. Music port compatible with iPod*

Plug in to your music library to stay motivated through your workout. Perfect sound comes from two 2″ speakers on the console. Oversize cushioned seat with lumbar support

Offers more back support so you can train harder, longer, and better. Step-through design

Functional design eliminates the traditional bike base, so it’s easy to get on and off the exercise bike. Water bottle holder

Stay hydrated throughout your workout by keeping your water bottle close. Transport wheels

You can easily move your bike from room to room. 275-lb. weight capacity

This exercise bike accommodates up to 275 lbs.

ProForm – 460 R Exercise Bike: $499.00 (save $300)

BlenderBottle – Pro32 32-Oz. Water Bottle/Shaker Cup

32-oz. capacity

So you have enough water on hand. Leakproof when spout is closed

For worry-free carting BPA-free Tritan material

Helps ensure a stain-free design with high impact resistance. Dishwasher-safe design

Enables easy maintenance.

BlenderBottle – Pro32 32-Oz. Water Bottle/Shaker Cup: $8.99 (save $6)

