Microsoft Build 2020 was canceled in March, but the company decided to forge ahead with an online-only event instead, similar to what Apple is planning to do with WWDC 2020.

Build 2020 begins on Tuesday, May 19th at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, and anyone can watch the online sessions for free as long as they register on the Build website.

There are over 600 sessions slated to take place from May 19th – May 21st, but you can build your own schedule to make sure that you attend all of the sessions that interest you most.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference was one of countless events scheduled to take place this spring and summer that had to be canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but unlike some other events, Build wasn’t scrapped altogether. In mid-March, Microsoft announced that it would no longer be going forward with an in-person event, but would instead host a digital event that developers would be invited to attend.

Typically, Microsoft charges developers thousands of dollars to attend the event in Seattle, but this year, anyone can sign up online and watch everything for free. Microsoft Build 2020 starts on May 19th at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET and lasts until May 21st at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Throughout those 48 hours, virtual attendees will be able to stream hundreds of sessions on a wide variety of topics, and you see the entire schedule on the Build website.

If you want to watch along for news on Windows 10 and Microsoft Office or have an interest in a specific session, you will need to register on the Build website. And though it likely doesn’t apply to anyone reading this, if you were already registered to attend the in-person event before it was canceled, you can select the option to Login to an Existing Registration and use the information you were provided to log in for Build 2020.

Here’s what’s Microsoft had to say about its decision to cancel the in-person event back in March:

The safety of our community is a top priority. In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event. We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. Stay tuned for more details to come.

We’re not expecting any huge announcements for the average end user at Build 2020 (this is a developer conference after all), but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will deliver his keynote address at 8:20 AM PT / 11:20 AM ET on Tuesday, which is likely where the most noteworthy news will be shared.

Image Source: Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock