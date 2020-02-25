If you follow our Deals team’s work over in the BGR Deals channel, you know that there are tons of great sales going on right now. Highlights from the Deals team’s work on Tuesday include the Fire TV Stick for $24.99 and Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, popular SOUNDPeats true wireless earbuds that might even be better than AirPods for $24.64 with coupon code 8PK6E688, a huge one-day sale on gaming laptops and monitors, $107 off the Bissell ICONpet cordless vacuum that’s even better than cordless Dyson vacuums, 10% off the most delicious protein bars ever with Subscribe & Save or $5 off the chocolate flavor when you spend $25+, a one-day deal on a Ninja Foodi with a built-in air fryer, $60 off the hot new Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that turns any Instant Pot into an air fryer and dehydrator, Nintendo Switch games on sale including $15 off Fire Emblem: Three Houses, discounts on Xbox One games like $30 off Forza Horizon 4 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for $2.99, and more.

You’ll find all that in the deals section on BGR, but we also wanted to make sure you’re aware of a huge sale happening right now over at Best Buy. The nation’s top big-box electronics retailer is hosting a big sales event on Apple products, and many people seem to be unaware. It’s called the “Apple Shopping Event,” which is nice and straightforward, and it offers discounts on some of the most popular Apple products out there from Apple Watch models and iPads to iPhones and accessories. You can shop the full sale right here on Best Buy’s website, and you’ll also find a collection of our favorite deals below.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop: $599.00 (save $200)

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop: $599.00 (save $200)

Apple Watch Series 5 Deals

Apple Watch Series 5 Deals: Save up to $100 when you trade in a Series 2 or 3 model

Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro

Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro

AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices²

Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

AirPods with Charging Case: $139.99 (save $20)

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices²

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

AirPods charge quickly in the case

The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $169.99 (save $30)

Save up to $375 on iPhone 11

Save up to $375 on iPhone 11 with qualified activation and trade-in

Apple – MacBook Air

Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

Intel HD Graphics 6000

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Two USB 3 ports

Thunderbolt 2 port

SDXC port

Up to 12 hours of battery life*

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Multi-Touch trackpad

Apple – MacBook Air: $749.99 (save $250)

Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency

With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low

Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life

Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls

Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)

Save up to $200 on 16-inch Retina MacBook Pro

Ninth-generation 6-core Intel Core i7 processor

Stunning 16″ Retina display with True Tone technology¹

Touch Bar and Touch ID

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life²

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Full-size backlit Magic Keyboard

Force Touch trackpad

The latest version of macOS

Save up to $200 on 16-inch Retina MacBook Pro: Best Buy members only

