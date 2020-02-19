Are you looking for that freshly out of the salon feeling for longer than just right after you actually leave the salon? Having a good hair day is one of those moments in a week (or month, if you are often struggling with your do) where you want to do everything you can to capture or recreate it later on. If you love the way your hair looks when it’s curly or wavy, you need to get a hair curler. There are different ways to produce a curled and wavy look and there are extremely expensive treatments to obtain that. But if you’re not in the habit of getting your hair done frequently and don’t want to pay a fortune to try to do so, we have options for you. Below, we’ve highlighted three of our favorite ways to get your hair curled. So even if you love going to the salon, these will save you a lot more time and money. Let’s take a look.

Best Rotating Curler

Using a handheld curler will let you pick and choose which sections of your hair you want to curl. With the CHI Spin N Curl, much of the work is being done for you. The hair is drawn into the curl chamber where the real work happens. The hair is then heated and timed as it slides through the curler. It only takes three steps as you slide the curler down and it produces a perfect curl or wave every time. There is a digital temperature display, so you always know what temperature you’re at. Different types of hair can be used with different temperatures. The one-inch barrel is ceramic and it rotates, making it easier to use. You are protected against tangles and there will be four beeps once your curl is finished, based on your settings. There are directional buttons, alerting you which way to feed your hair through. This machine features dual voltage and it automatically powers down after an hour. The benefits of the negative ions that the Spin N Curl uses produces shinier hair.

Most Versatile Curler

Some people prefer their hair be tightly curled while others want their curls to look looser. Whichever style is right for you, you can produce it with the INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Curl Secret. You can create loose, medium or tight curls with this, as it works with all hair types. It will even reduce the frizz in your hair on humid days and give your tresses a more featured shine. The Tourmaline Ceramic technology takes care of your out of control frizz to tame it. For best results, you should feed one inch of hair into the machine and a curl comes out when you’re done. The professional brush-less motor creates tangle-free curls, as it draws your hair safely into the chamber. It can be raised up to 400°F for the highest heat to produce the longest lasting curls and waves. It heats evenly and instantly, so you don’t have to wait a long time for it to get ready. After you feed the hair into the chamber, a series of beeps will let you know when it is done and then, opening up the tool, your beautiful curl will be ready to display. There are two heat levels and three timer settings for a personalized session. It also features a sleep mode, as well as an auto-off safety setting.

Best Curl Rollers

You can’t go against something that has been used for many years. An easy way to get big curls is by using rollers and the Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Jumbo and Super Jumbo Hot Rollers is a terrific set. The ceramic-infused technology gives you an even heat distribution and produces long-lasting curls. You’ll get a set of a dozen jumbo and super jumbo rollers, as well as bonus clips to keep your hair in a secure hold while you’re using the rollers. You’ll get four 1.75″ super jumbo rollers and eight 1.50″ jumbo rollers. This will create big and bouncy curls and they provide more heat protection than other competitors. It only takes 85 seconds for these to heat up, so you can even do this if you’re running late in the morning. They come in a convenient carrying case that is easy to store in your home. The soft, flocking layer keeps your hair springy. These rollers produce a tight hold but are easy to remove when you want to remove them.