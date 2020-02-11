It’s not very often that you use up an entire onion during a meal. Most meals you’re cooking only ask for a quarter or a half of an onion. So what exactly are you supposed to do with the other portion of the onion? Putting it in a plastic bag and shoving it in the refrigerator is fine, but it won’t make it last as long as it can. Having to go and buy more onions because you didn’t save your previous one properly is annoying, but something that has probably happened to a lot of us. But with the right onion storage, you can save your produce for the next time you need it. We’ve hand selected some of the best ways to save an onion on the market right now. So those tears that you’re crying can be from the gratitude for finding these, not from cutting the onion. Okay, they’ll probably still be from cutting the onion but let’s take a look.

Best Onion Saver for the Fridge

There’s no denying that onions have a very potent smell. Some people love it while others can’t stand it. But everyone can agree that your house smells like onions if you cook them a lot. But for your half used onion, store it in the Hutzler Onion Saver. This will allow cut onions to stay fresher longer. It also will lock in the odors, so your fridge doesn’t start smelling like onions. Why would you want the overwhelming scent of onions to be surrounding your other foods? It’s extremely easy to find in the fridge, as most fridges are often a mess and packed with various items. It’s in the shape of an onion, and you can get this in a red onion shape or a white onion shape. But if you frequently use both, you can buy each of them. This is great for when you need to cut an onion into slices, as they make great toppers for hamburgers. This is BPA-free and can be washed in the dishwasher. Hutzler makes a lot of different shaped savers, so you can get one for all kinds of foods, like peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes.

Best Onion Storage Bin

Specifically designed to fit sliced onions, the Lock & Lock HPL932A Easy Essentials Specialty Food Storage Container Onion Case is a perfect choice for any home. This has a patented locking system that is guaranteed to be leak-proof. It is airtight and watertight, thanks to the four-hinge locking system and silicone sealing lid. This can be put in the microwave, dishwasher and freezer, proving how sturdy and durable it is. It is clear and can fit a 10-ounce onion precisely. It is designed to keep sliced onions fresh and ready to be used again soon. It is convenient to have around the house, as it can also be used to store other leftovers or foods. It has a stackable design, so it won’t take up a huge amount of space in your fridge, freezer or even your cupboards. This will save you money in the long run, as it will keep your food fresher longer.

Best Stretch Lids for Storage

Let’s say you just want to put a half of an onion into a bowl or tupperware to store it, but you don’t have a lid or you lost the one specifically meant for it. Now, you no longer have to worry about that, thanks to the Silicone Stretch Lids Huggers Covers from ExcelGadgets. This multi size six pack comes with different lids to fit most of your containers. Rather than using plastic bags, plastic wrap or aluminum foil to keep your onions or other leftovers from drying out or going bad, you can stretch these lids over containers for a safe alternative. You’ll be able to cover containers between 3″ and 10″ wide and these work with bowls, cups, glassware, jars, food cans, crockpots, or even on top of fruits and vegetables. You can stretch it over a cut watermelon to save the rest for later. They are all BPA-free, 100% phthalate free and have thicker grooves on the edges for a greater seal. They are also heat-resistant up to 450°F and won’t show any discoloration. These silicone lids have been tested for durability and are sure to keep your onion fresher longer.