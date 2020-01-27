Best Clock to Adorn Your Wall

There are people who can know what time it is based on the positioning of the sun. There are more people who just prefer to look down at their phone. But if you’re looking for an accent piece in your home that actually serves a purpose, then a wall clock just might be the ticket. As ideal as it is to ask your smart device what the time is, looking up is just as easy. Now, we’re not saying you need to grab a cuckoo clock and give your house even more character than it probably already has. But a nice wall clock can do wonders for the aesthetic in your apartment, house, or even office. Trying to figure out which one is best for you? Let us help by checking out our choices below.

Best Analog Wall Clock

Silent as it displays the time, the Bernhard Products Black Wall Clock doesn’t tick while it’s moving. This 13-inch clock is large enough to be seen from anywhere in the room. With a black face and large, bold black numbers, it’s a beautiful clock to look at and the quartz mechanism guarantees precise and accurate time. It’s easy to hang and is powered by just a single AA battery. The sturdy plastic case and glass lens make cleaning and dusting it a cinch.

Best Digital Wall Clock

If the analog style isn’t what you’re looking for, the AcuRite 75100 Large Digital Clock is a terrific option. With a large 18-inch display, it’s nearly impossible not to be able to read the clock. It features red LED numbers that are 5.5″ large and have a 200+ foot visibility range. It’ll also display the current indoor temperature, date and day of the week. It has a range of 32 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit or 0 to 50 degrees Celsius. It is powered by a nine-foot power adapter with integrated cord storage.

Best Modern Wall Clock

For a sharp design and a sleek display, look no further than the hito Modern Silver Wall Clock. It uses superior sweeping movement to guarantee true silence with a smooth second hand. This clock is 10 inches wide and is powered by one AA battery. It has a glass front lens and below that, the face shows the current temperature and a hygrometer reading. With the chic silver frame, it’ll fit nicely on most walls. You can get three different colors: black with white numbers, white with black numbers, or blue with silver numbers.