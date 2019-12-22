Best Waterproof Shoes for Dogs

Dogs’ paws should be protected any time of the year, just like you protect your own feet year round. When the snow begins to fall, you have to be careful when you’re walking outside because it could be slippery or icy and you could end up on your back. So while you’re wearing boots, why wouldn’t you also do the same courtesy for your dog? The salt that is put down to hopefully combat any type of icy fall can damage their pads. You’re going to want to make sure your puppy is warm and comfortable whether it’s spring, fall or winter. There aren’t many things sadder to look at than a dog slipping while trying to walk on the sidewalk because it’s too slick for them. So while your pup is always ready to go outside, you should make sure you check out these shoes for your dog so they can enjoy the seasons just like you do.

Best Shoes for Any Season

Are you somebody who likes to go hiking in the woods and bring your dog with you? While the woods are a perfect place for your trained dog to do some work off leash, there’s plenty in the woods that can harm them. Sharp sticks and rocks are lurking around any corner, so you should think about protecting their paws with the My Busy Dog Water Resistant Dog Shoes. The bottom of each of these shoes has an anti-slip sole that provides traction and stability on uneven terrain. They’ll keep them protected from thorns, hot pavement and asphalt in the summer as well as salt and snow in the winter months. The sole and high quality fabrics are sewn together rather than glued together like other brands. They are easily adjustable and have a wide seam split opening to slide your dog’s paws in. The fastening straps have reflective strips on them to make your dog easy to see in the dusk. You won’t have to worry about your dog coming back into the house or your car with muddy or wet paws. They can even help them on tile and hardwood floors inside. It’ll help protect their nails as well.

Best Size Variety of Shoes

No matter what size of dog you have, you should be able to outfit them with QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes for Dogs. They fit sizes two to eight, ranging from paws that are 2.4″ x 1.6″ to 3.3″ x 2.9″ and you can measure your dog’s paws by placing the paw on a piece of paper and pressing down to mimic walking. Then you can take a measurement from the longest toenail to the back of the paw for an accurate reading. These shoes are easy to slip on as they spread at the wide split opening, so you won’t struggle getting it on, unless your dog won’t sit still (but that’s a different issue). The reflective Velcro straps that come to ensure a secure fit also make sure your dog is seen easily when they are outside. These boots have a rugged sole that is anti-slip to give your dog protection, stability and traction when they are walking. They are also fashionable, as they come in both black and red. The QUMY Dog Boots are a great gift for any dog owner in your life.

Most Durable Shoes

For any kind of activity, whether it’s indoor or outdoor, your dog could use some sort of barrier between their paws and the ground. The Bark Brite All Weather Neoprene Paw Protector Dog Boots are tested and proven to be comfortable on your dog’s paws and keep them protected. These dog booties conform to your dog’s natural paw shape and will not inhibit the natural movement of the paw. The rubber sole has tread on the bottom and is water-resistant, puncture-resistant and aids in traction. Whether you’re walking, running, hiking, hunting, swimming or just going outside in the rain, these are great options. There’s a 3.5″ slit in the back to make putting it on and pulling it off simpler. They are also lightly lined on the inside to control the temperature for your pup. They are offered in five different sizes, so make sure to use the sizing chart so you get the proper fit. Each set includes four boots, so you’ll have one for wearing and a backup pair as well.