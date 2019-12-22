Best Indoor & Outdoor Boot Tray

No matter what time of year it is, you never want to drag the mess of dirt and grime of nasty weather inside your house. When it’s cold outside, you’re bundling up and that means your feet along with your hands and head. Whether it’s snowing, raining or there’s a lot of salt on the sidewalk in preparation of inclimate weather, you’re bound to have plenty of dirt and grime on your boots. In order to keep your kitchen or front hall from suffering from winter sludge, you need somewhere to keep your boots. Having a boot tray that you place either inside your home or outside in your garage will guarantee that you don’t bring the winter weather inside with you on your boots. For everyone who isn’t keen on wiping their floors every single time they come home (probably most of us), we’ve hand selected three different boot trays to save your floors and sanity this season.

Best Boot Tray Pack

Wondering if you should put your boot tray inside or outside? Well, with the Multi-Purpose Boot Mat Tray 2 Pack from California Home Goods, you don’t have to chose. You’ll protect your floor from surface spills, as it is designed to cover a large area wherever you place it. These two mats each measure 30″ x 15″ x 1.2″ to make sure that your boots stay in place no matter what. Each one is made from 100% recycled, high quality polypropylene, helping to save our environment in the process. These mats are made to be highly effective against chemical solvents and harsh weather conditions. They won’t easily chip, crack or break down during high or low temperatures. This is the perfect gift for somebody who lives in the city and is always walking to and from places. You can also use these boot trays for your pets, as you can store food and water bowls on it or even place your kitty litter box on it. There are endless uses for this, making it a solid purchase.

Best Decorative Boot Tray

Just because you’re using your tray to put your shoes on doesn’t mean it shouldn’t still boast a little style. The BirdRock Home Rubber Boot Tray has an attractive, swirling design that is guaranteed to fit right in with your decor. This wide tray measures 34″ x 14″ x 2″, giving you plenty of room for your entire family’s shoes and boots. This tray is made of sturdy rubber construction, so your floor and other surfaces stay protected while it is durable enough to last outside in tough weather. It can withstand brutal weather, as it has been tested against rain, snow, sleet or mud. You can keep this in your mud room for a perfect place to store your shoes or just wipe your feet. It rinses clean with water, so making it look brand new again does not cause you a lot of effort. There are a lot of different uses you can find for this, as you can use it for your pets or plants as well. It looks great next to just about any door.

Best Value Boot Tray

If you’re in the market for a boot tray but you don’t want to spend a lot on it, let us suggest the Ottomanson TRY400-30X15 Multi-Purpose Indoor & Outdoor Waterproof Tray. You can either get one that is 15″ x 30″ or one that is 30″ x 15″, depending on the area you need to fill. It is perfect to be used for a multitude of tasks inside or outside, whether you want to use it for your pets’ bowls or to carry your tools while you’re gardening. You can use it in your backyard to put your plants on or you can pour paint into it and use it as a paint tray when you’re sprucing up your home. It is made of polypropylene, so it’s sturdy and durable. This reliable tray can be left in any weather, so even on those gross, stormy nights, you can put your boots on it after you come inside from walking the dog. To cover yourself against anything that might leave a mess on your floor, the Ottomanson tray has your back.