Galaxy S11 case renders show the phone’s purported design

A few weeks ago, a prominent leaker said that the Galaxy S11’s design had been finalized. It wasn’t long before another leaker produced the first Galaxy S11 and S11e renders based on leaked CAD designs, which seemed to confirm some of the previous reports on the new flagship’s design.

And, like clockwork, the S11 cases have begun to arrive. The Galaxy S11 is getting the same treatment as its predecessors, and many high-end smartphones, as case makers release renders of the phone to promote their upcoming products. It’s unclear at this time whether the case makers have advance access to the Galaxy S11’s design or whether they just took advantage of the latest rumors. Either way, the phones look the same.

Posted on Slashleaks, the Galaxy S11 cases and Galaxy S11e cases are virtually identical.

Samsung is rumored to have five distinct Galaxy S11 models in stores next quarter, including several 5G versions. Also, the company is expected to stick with Galaxy Note 10-like hole-punch curved displays for all models. That means every S11 will have a hole-punch selfie camera placed centrally on the display. The curves aren’t as daring as the waterfall screens we saw earlier this year, and the S10e (shown below) won’t get a flat-screen version:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

These renders also indicate that both the smaller Galaxy S11e and the bigger Galaxy S11 model will feature a massive multi-lens camera system on the back. Here’s where we can spot some differences. The Galaxy S11 has up to five sensors, one of which might be a 3D camera:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The Galaxy S11e, meanwhile, has three cameras on the back, and a 3D sensor of its own. But, again, it’s unclear how this information was obtained. Accessory makers could have access to actual Galaxy S11 schematics to prepare for the upcoming launch. Or they might be just basing these on the most recent renders.

Also worth noting is that the Galaxy S11 (below) will ditch the headphone jack and feature a different button placement, according to previous leaks. That’s something these case renders also indicate:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

These leaks also suggest the most Galaxy S11 models will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, and most of them won’t feature support for 3D face recognition. A single front-facing camera isn’t enough for that. This is just speculation at this point, of course, but it’s all we have to go on for now.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

With November almost over, we’re in for at least a couple of months of Galaxy S11 rumors that will spoil all the surprises Samsung has prepared for next year’s launch. In other words, leak season is here once again. The phone should be launched in mid-February, which is traditionally when Samsung announces new Galaxy S hardware, and the phones should hit stores a few weeks later, by mid-March at the latest.