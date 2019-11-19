Galaxy S10 Lite should be just as powerful as the most expensive Galaxy S10

We told you in early January that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be just as powerful as the Galaxy S10+. At the time, however, that’s what we thought the Galaxy S10e would be called.

The cheapest Galaxy S10 phone turned out to rock the same specs as the premium devices, but now Samsung is working on an actual Galaxy S10 Lite that should be even cheaper than the S10e. However, the Galaxy S10 Lite will still offer users a flagship Android experience, as it’ll pack the same Snapdragon 855 processor.

The news comes from well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter who provided accurate information on a number of devices well before their launch:

Can confirm that #Samsung Galaxy S10 lite (SM-G770F) will have Snapdragon 855 processor and the camera specifications are as follows:

48MP (Main) + 5MP (Depth) +12MP (Wide angle) & 32MP (Selfie)

Meanwhile the internal code for S11+ (5G) (SM-G986U) is Y2. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 19, 2019

According to him, the Galaxy S10 Lite (model number SM-G770F), will have a triple-lens camera system on the back featuring 48-megapixel (primary), 5-megapixel (depth), and 12-megapixel (wide-angle) lenses, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera, in addition to the Snapdragon 855 processor.

Agarwal isn’t the first to claim the Galaxy S10 Lite will have high-end specs. Previous reports said the handset will be in line with the Galaxy A91, which is also a Snapdragon 855 phone, and the most powerful handset of the Galaxy A series, at least in terms of specs. The Galaxy A91 also has a few interesting features not available on other Galaxy S10 handsets, including a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

It’s still unclear when the Galaxy S10 Lite will launch or how much it’ll cost, which is weird since the Galaxy S11 series is just three months away. After all, Agarwal’s tweet above also contains information about an upcoming Galaxy S11 with model number SM-G986U which will apparently be the 5G version of the standard Galaxy S11:

*S11 (5G) not S11+ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 19, 2019

Several Galaxy S11 versions are expected to support 5G, but the Galaxy S10 Lite will probably be a 4G LTE device.