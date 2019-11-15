Best Laundry Basket

Searching around your room and trying to find where “that smell” is coming from is a terrible way to start a morning. You finally realize that it’s coming from your hamper and you probably should’ve guessed that since it is overflowing. But the hamper is way too big to carry to bring your laundry down to the wash room, basement or laundromat (depending on where you live). You need something portable and easy to lift while you’re heading to do your wash and that’s where a laundry basket is the perfect piece of equipment. Laundry baskets have handles that are simple to grab and can make toting weeks worth of clothes an easier task. They are also a great way to help you store miscellaneous items around your apartment or home if you don’t have a lot of room. We’ve highlighted some of the best options out there, so you can find that odd smell sooner and wash your clothes faster.

Best Pack of Laundry Baskets

If you’re outfitting your children’s rooms and want them to have a place to toss their dirty clothes, then you will probably need multiple laundry baskets. The Sterilite 12178006 1.5 Bushels Ultra Square Laundry Basket 6-Pack is a terrific option for larger families. Each one of these baskets can hold 1.5 bushels, or 53 liters, giving you quite a lot of storage capacity. The outside dimensions are 19″ x 19″ x 13.88″, so it won’t take up a ton of room length-wise and can fit into a corner. The best part of the design of this laundry basket are the ventilation holes on the outer sides. This increases air flow, allowing odors to dissipate and not build up. There are two comfort grip handles that make picking it up and carrying it easy. You can also toss it on your shoulder if you need a free hand to carry something else. You’ll be able to sort your clothing with this pack of baskets, by putting colors in one, whites in another, and things like towels in a third. The edges have a reinforced rim that won’t rip and will last for a long time. The smooth, plastic interior is snag-proof and won’t ruin any of your clothes. This will fit an entire set of sheets when it’s time to wash them.

Best Collapsible Laundry Basket

While laundry baskets are a huge help in any household, they tend to take up a decent amount of space. But with the Vremi Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket, storage is made very simple. This space-saving basket comes in handy just about anywhere you need it. It pops up and can be compressed down, allowing you to use it and then store it under a bed, behind a door or table or on a shelf. It is a heavy-duty basket that measures 25″ x 18″ and provides 40 liters of ample, reliable storage space. It can collapse from a 10.5″ to a 3″ height. It is made from durable plastic and will stabilize your basket while you’re putting your laundry away. The carrying handles are non-slip silicone and provide you with a comfortable grip. They make it very easy to transport it from room to room. There are no holes or mesh as a part of this basket, so it’ll hold everything in it without a problem. This can also be used as a bathtub to scrub things in or a cooler in the summer to keep drinks in during a party. You can get this in multiple different colors and can be a great gift for anyone in your life.

Best Vertical Laundry Basket

For those that need to save space and place the basket in a corner, you’re going to need something that is taller rather than wider. The DOKEHOM 82L Large Laundry Basket is a perfect option for that scenario. This basket measures 15″ x 15″ x 28″ and is made from a double layer 600D fabric oxford with a PE coating inside that is waterproof. Both sides have an aluminum handle with a soft grip, meaning you can lift it straight up and carry it by your side, rather than having to use two hands to lift it. It’ll fit in a closet, by a table or in your office for books, toys, etc. You can also collapse it and fold it up quickly and safely when it is not in use. It cannot be washed in a machine and it should be kept in a dry, ventilated place. It comes in six different colors, so you can fit one to match your decor.