Best License Plate Frame

We’ve all seen some pretty awesome and pretty ridiculous vanity plates in our lives. Things such as MYCAR or READMOR have been seen on the roadways. But if you don’t want everyone fixated on your license plate letters and numbers and just want to add some flair to your car, you can always get a frame for the plates. A license plate frame is a different way to put some style onto the outside of your car without getting a crazy paint job, spoiler or stripes down the side. Now, obviously there are more customizable frames on the internet, but we’ve found some of the best tried-and-true offerings on Amazon. Let’s take a look.

Shiniest License Plate Frame

Outfit your car with some bling of its own by getting the 2 Pack Luxury Handcrafted Bling White Rhinestone Premium Stainless Steel License Plate Frame from H C Hippo Creation. Each license plate frame features over 1,000 hand-embedded SS20 clear rhinestones that are cut to precision. The frames are made from high quality stainless steel with edge grinding processing and they are all rust-resistant and won’t scratch or corrode. The two pack fits both US and Canada driving standards and they won’t block any registration tags. They are simple to install and will have your car looking sharp.

Best Anti-Theft License Plate Frame

If you want to make sure your car and license plate are protected, then you should opt for the DFDM National Stainless Steel License Plate Frame. This four-hole anti-theft model has security screw covers that are difficult for a thief to remove quickly. It is a custom design and fits over the screws tightly. This frame is 100% automotive grade SAE 304 stainless steel that won’t corrode or fade. This frame will fit on almost any kind of car, whether it’s an import or domestic, sports car or luxury SUV. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Best Value License Plate Frame

Offering a solid, black matte option, the Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame is a simple and effective choice. It measures 6 3/8″ x 12 1/4″ and is crafted from high quality aluminum and not cheap plastic. It is easy to attach with the two top screws and it is designed not to block any registration tags. The screws and matching screw covers are included and the license plate frame will never peel off. It has a powder coated black matte finish that will remain sophisticated looking for years. This is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase for any US car.