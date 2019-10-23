Apple’s next-gen Mac Pro might be released in the very near future

Apple at WWDC this year finally took the wraps off of its completely re-designed Mac Pro. Years in the making, Apple’s next-gen Mac Pro was designed from the ground up to address many of the complaints people had with the trash can Mac Pro it introduced back in 2013. Interestingly, even Apple executives, with the benefit of hindsight, have conceded that the 2013 design was misguided.

“I think we designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner,” Apple’s Craig Federighi said in 2017. “Being able to put larger single GPUs required a different system architecture and more thermal capacity than that system was designed to accommodate.”

Not to fear: What the new Mac Pro lacks in aesthetic appeal, it more than makes up for with sheer power and expandability. Of course, the powerhouse of a computer won’t come cheap, with the entry-level model priced at a whopping $5,999.

When Apple first introduced the new Mac Pro, it didn’t have a release date or even a launch window to share. And though there was a sketchy rumor claiming that we’d see a release by the end of September, that obviously didn’t come to pass. Now comes word via MacRumors that Apple’s next-gen Mac Pro might see the light of day sooner rather than later.

“Apple today updated its Mac Configuration Utility for authorized technicians,” MacRumors notes, “with instructions on how to place the new Mac Pro in DFU mode, according to a reliable source.”

The source was subsequently told that Apple’s move here strongly suggests that the “new Mac Pro will be released imminently.”