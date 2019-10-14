Best Wine Rack

So not all of us are sommeliers. But you don’t have to let your guests know that. With a quality wine rack for your home, you’ll be able to show off your wine collection and at least pretend that you know what you’re smelling and tasting when you open a bottle. Wine can really complement a meal and bring it all together. A wine rack can really bring a room together, providing an aesthetically pleasing piece of decor to your kitchen, dining room or living room. Whether you prefer red, white or pink wines, you’ll be able to display all of them with any of these wine racks. Let’s take a look at some of the best options on the market to help you find the one that’s right for your home.

Best Countertop Wine Rack

Perfect to accent the kitchen of your apartment with, the Oceanstar 12-Bottle Bamboo Wine Rack lets you decorate the rack however you’d like. This compact rack will let you maximize your counter space by allowing you to stack your bottles. There is only minimal assembly required to put together the dark espresso-colored rack, as you just need to slide the pieces together. The rungs are curved, providing more cradling support for the bottles. It measures 15.75″ x 5.75″ x 11.75″ and only needs to be wiped down with a cloth.

Best Metal Wine Rack

If you’re looking to tuck your wine rack in a corner and still hold a decent amount of bottles, check out the Sorbus Wine Rack Stand. Made in the Bordeaux chateau style, it can hold and stack up to 23 bottles of wine. Constructed with durable metal and featuring an arched top, you’ll be able to slide the bottles in and out of the slots easily. This is a great wine rack for someone who is starting a wine collection and there is no assembly required. It stands 34″ tall, adding appeal as an accent piece.

Best Large Capacity Wine Rack

Handcrafted in Vermont, the J.K. Adams Ash Wood Wine Rack provides a lot of storage possibilities. This large wine rack can hold up to 40 bottles of wine, so once you have that collection started, you’ll be able to continue it. It is made from hardwood with a natural finish and you can configure it either to fit more lengthwise or height-wise, depending on the size of your space. You’ll only need to wash this with soapy water and dry it promptly to keep it looking spectacular. You won’t have any problem organizing it or removing bottles from it.