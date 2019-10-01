You just bought a house. Great! You finally have a backyard to enjoy. Awesome! You need to build a shed and a fence to outfit that backyard. Not so much fun! There is one thing that can certainly help you out in this situation and that is an air compressor. With an air compressor, you’ll be able to hook up and use a nail gun or framing gun more efficiently to get your pieces built faster. Plus, you can fill up your car tires in no time, blow out your pool filter pipes quickly and get the dirt and grime out of your pavers with no effort. Not convinced yet that you need this versatile machine? Then maybe checking out some of the best air compressors on the market will change your mind.

Best Air Compressor for Cold Weather

As we’ve seen with our cars, they don’t always want to start quickly in the winter time. But if you have a job outside that needs to get done when it’s chilly out, you should look at the Bostitch BTFP02012 6 Gallon 150 PSI Oil-Free Compressor. This machine has a high efficiency motor that will start up easily, even in December or January, and continually run. It offers 150 max PSI and a six gallon tank as well as 2.6 SCFM delivered at 90 PSI. It produces 78.5 dBA of operational noise level, which is quieter than most compressors. You won’t have to change any oil and the pump should be maintenance free. Do note that the compressor does not come with a hose or gun kit.

Best Air Compressor Kit

With a sleek design, the PORTER-CABLE C2002-WK Oil-Free UMC Pancake Compressor is built for stability. The pancake compressor provides longer air tool performance for added functionality. With this purchase, you’ll receive a 13-piece accessories kit, filled with such items as extra nozzle heads and hoses for all sorts of inflating purposes. You’ll also receive a tire gauge, so you can check the PSI after you’re done filling it up. The air compressor has a capacity of six gallons and a 150 PSI max. The air coupler and plug are factory installed to prevent leaks from home installing.

Best Portable Air Compressor

If you need an air compressor on the go to fill up tires or sports balls, then you need the Kensun AC/DC Digital Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor. It has a 120V solid metal motor for quick and superb power. It can be plugged into a wall outlet or into a car’s 12V cigarette light plug. There is an auto shut-off digital gauge, so once it’s charged, it’ll shut off on its own. It has an LED light and LCD display, so reading the display is easy and it produces a flashlight effect for nighttime use. It measures 11.8″ x 4.3″ x 6.7″, making it perfect to be kept in your trunk.