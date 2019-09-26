Best Lumbar Support for Your Car Seat

No matter what you’re doing or how old you are, you can hurt your back. Doing chores around the house, putting together a bookshelf, or just sneezing can all pose threats. Now, most of us will experience back pain or problems at some point in our lives. But there’s at least something you can do that makes sitting and driving a little bit easier. Adding lumbar support to your car seat will give you extra padding and support where you need it most. In fact, any time you’re sitting down, you can use lumbar support for your lower back. We’ve handpicked three options for your and your back, so you can sit more comfortably while you’re cruising.

Sturdiest Lumbar Support Pillow

If you’re worried about driving and having your pillow move out of place, don’t, thanks to Relax Support RS1 Back Support Pillow. Relax Support offers you two choices of firmness, so you’ll be able to customize how you want it to feel. It has a grip strap that will keep your pillow in place and the adjustable straps let you move it however you want to move it. It is stuffed with memory foam and is firm in its foundation but soft to the touch. The cover is polyester and breathable while the width of the pillow is four inches.

Best Ergonomic Lumbar Support Cushion

Made from 100% memory foam, the Everlasting Comfort Back Cushion relieves and alleviates acute pain. If you have muscle aches, a herniated disc, or arthritis, this is the cushion for you. It has an ergonomic and universal contoured structure that can help correct posture. It has two adjustable straps to fit it onto whatever chair you’re sitting in. The hypoallergenic 3D mesh cover allows airflow to reach the memory foam. It can be put in the dryer if it gets wet.

Best Lumbar Support Roll

If there’s not enough room for a full cushion, then maybe try out the OPTP Original McKenzie Lumbar Roll. It is a recommended choice by chiropractors and physical therapists. The long-lasting foam won’t wrinkle and it wicks away any moisture. The removable cover is made from 100% polyester, so it’s breathable. The design of the roll ensures proper spinal alignment and keeps your posture upright and correct. It measures 11″L x 4.75″ in diameter. It’ll securely fasten around the back of most seats or chairs. You can even bring this on a plane, as it’ll fit across most airline seats.