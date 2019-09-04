Best Wireless Tracker

Do you find yourself frequently and frantically searching under the couch, in the refrigerator, by the television or in the bathroom for your keys or phone? Rather than dumping out the contents of your purse or wading through all your dirty laundry, there’s a simpler way to keep track of your belongings. Hooking a wireless tracker onto your items will make finding them so much easier. It’s just a little piece of equipment that will make you go a little less insane everyday. We’ve highlighted three different kinds of trackers, for items such as keys or even your pet, that can take the stress out of your life and keep your couch cushions from being overturned.

Best Smart Tracker

One of the premiere features of the Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery is that when you’re searching for it, you can make it ring to help you locate it faster. That’s because it is synced with your phone and through the Tile app, you can press a button and make it beep. But what if you can’t find your phone? You can double press the Tile and that will make the phone ring, even when it’s on silent mode. The replaceable battery is guaranteed to work for up to a year after activation. If you keep the app running in the background of your phone, it can tell you where the last place you had your item was.

Best Pet Tracker

If your pet has a tendency to roam, whether it’s in your neighborhood or around the house underneath furniture, keep an eye on them with the Whistle Go/Health & Location Tracker for Pets. It uses AT&T’s network and Google Maps in its app to track your pet, whether you’re across the country or in the next room. It will secure to any harness that’s one inch wide, meaning you don’t need to buy a special collar. It’s lightweight and waterproof, meaning it’ll survive a quick swim or a jump in a mud puddle. You can select a certain proximity as a home base and if your pet leaves that area, you can get notified via email, text, or app notification. You can add multiple members of your family to the notifications.

Best Remote Control Tracker

To keep tabs on a few different things, you can place a specific tracker on them with the Esky Wireless Rf Item Locator set of four receivers. With four different colors of receivers, you can assign one to four different items, so you’ll be able to search for a specific one. The remote control will cause the receiver to beep, leading you to your item. The remote is reliable up to 30 meters and the radio frequency can penetrate through walls. It even has a flashlight on the end of it, helping you to see more clearly in the dark. This tracker is ideal for searching for items around your home and for someone who doesn’t always love to use their phone.