As a kid, not many things helped you beat the heat in the summertime better than an ice cold popsicle. Hearing the ice cream truck’s song riding through your neighborhood used to make us sprint out the front door. Of course, sometimes it was quicker to make ice pops ourselves at home. But rather than filling up ice cube trays and putting toothpicks in them for a small but tasty treat, these professional popsicle molds give you a perfect excuse to keep your money from the ice cream truck. Check out the three options we’ve hand selected for you and stay cool even on the hottest of summer days.

Best Mess-Free Popsicle Mold

Obviously, one of the downsides of eating a popsicle is the dripping once it starts to melt. But with the Zoku Classic Pop Molds, you won’t have to worry. Each mold has a drip guard that keeps your hands clean. You can make six popsicles in each mold and they hold 3.1 fluid ounces apiece. Made from BPA-free polypropylene, the molds are easy to clean with mild soap and water. The six stick handles make holding onto your popsicle simple and Zoku makes all kinds of fun shapes, such as dinosaurs, ring pops and round pops.

Best Multi-Purpose Popsicle Mold

You can turn anything into freezer pops with the help of the Ozera Reusable Popsicle Molds. These are perfect for using your own ingredients including juices, purees, yogurt, fruit, pudding or ice cream to create your popsicles. Each one measures 6″ x 5.5″ x 8″ and the pack comes with a free folding funnel, so pouring your ingredients into the mold is made simple. It also comes with a special brush, making cleaning it a synch. Six come in a pack and the silicone handles are designed to have the pops slide right out of the molds. They come with a 100% money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied.

Best Popsicle Mold with Disposable Sticks

Rather than having to wash the sticks and make sure people give them back to you, the Norpro Frozen Ice Pop Maker provides you with wooden sticks. It comes with 24 wooden sticks for the 10 popsicle molds, giving you more than enough for two full uses. Each mold makes a 3oz frozen treat that measures 3.5″ x 2″ x 1″. The frame is made from aluminum and the molds are plastic, so it’s a durable product that is recommended to be hand washed. The sticks will stay upright while freezing, so you won’t get any lopsided popsicles.