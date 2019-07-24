Best Flea and Tick Prevention for Dogs

Protect your pet and make sure man’s best friend will live a long and healthy life by grabbing any of these flea and tick prevention methods for dogs. Fleas and ticks are a serious problem for many pet owners and keeping your dog safe from these pesky nuisances is a must. No matter the size or breed of your dog, repelling lice, mosquitoes and other creatures helps give your dog a better life. Nowadays, there are different ways of getting rid of pests, so take a look at the three highlighted options below and make your dog’s day.

Best Flea and Tick Collar

One of the tried and tested ways to protect your dog from fleas and ticks is with a collar. Bayer Seresto Flea and Tick Dog Collar 2-pack is meant for large dogs and kills fleas for up to eight months. It is odorless and won’t leave any grease or oil on your dog’s coat. It’s safe for dogs seven weeks and older. The collar is water resistant for baths and even for a monthly swim. They are proven to kill and repel fleas, ticks, mange, and lice. With the two pack, you’re covered for nearly a year and a half.

Best Flea and Tick Prevention Solution for Small Dogs

If you don’t want to put a flea and tick collar on your small dog, check out the TevraPet Activate II. Just a few small drops on your dog’s back will keep it safe for a month. Each box is a four month supply, so you can stock up on three boxes to cover you for the year. It is meant for dogs that weigh four to ten pounds. It will repel fleas and their eggs, ticks, biting flies, and mosquitoes. You don’t need to reapply after swimming or bathing over the month. TevraPet makes solutions for all sizes of dog too.

Best Flea and Tick Prevention Solution for Large Dogs

Perfect for retrievers or great danes, Bayer K9 Advantix II is recommended by veterinarians everywhere. This is meant for dogs over 55 pounds and will start killing fleas in 10 minutes. There are two monthly doses in each box and it kills through contact, so the pests won’t have to bite your dog to die. The topical treatment is fragrance-free and waterproof after 24 hours. Be sure to continue to use flea and tick prevention even in the winter as they can bother your dog year round.