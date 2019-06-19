‘Avengers: Endgame’ is coming back to theaters with never-before-seen footage

As if Avengers: Endgame wasn’t already long enough at just over three hours, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will be returning to theaters this month with never-before-seen footage that didn’t make the original theatrical cut. Speaking with ComicBook.com at a recent press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Marvel Studios president seemingly announced that the new cut is coming very soon.

“We are doing that,” said Feige when asked about an Endgame re-release with new footage. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

The fact that the second highest-grossing movie of all time is coming back to theaters isn’t all that surprising on its own, but this is the first we’re hearing of additional scenes being added to the movie. And while Feige’s response to ComicBook.com was a bit vague, ScreenRant has more details from its own interview:

Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.

So before you get your hopes up for a three-and-a-half-hour cut of Avengers: Endgame, it sounds like Marvel has just tacked more on to the credits (perhaps in addition to or as a replacement for the added Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer?). Either way, this gives Avengers: Endgame an opportunity to finally surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, as it currently sits just a few tens of millions of dollars away.