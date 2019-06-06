Huge leak gives us our first look at Samsung’s redesigned Galaxy Note 10

We’ve been talking about the Galaxy Note 10’s rumored design for a few weeks now, as an influential leaker kept telling the world that the new Note model will deliver a few significant changes compared to the Galaxy S10. Now, we have our first big Galaxy Note 10 leak for you that confirms those claims, as well as other Note 10 rumors. Moreover, the renders below deliver a surprise that not everyone will appreciate.

The renders are based on leaked CAD renders for the phone, and seem to confirm everything we heard in previous weeks.

Here comes your first complete look at the #Samsung #GalaxyNote10! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/wd8FFP9ioD pic.twitter.com/vM4rJPFIZt — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 6, 2019

The Note 10 features an Infinity-O display design just like the Galaxy S10, but the hole-punch camera is located centrally at the top of the phone. The fingerprint sensor is built right into the screen, and it’s probably an ultrasound one.

There’s also a major change on the back, where the triple-lens camera has a different placement and alignment. It’s now placed vertically on the left corner.

The phone features curved edges both on the front and back, as well as thin, seemingly symmetrical top and bottom bezels.

The surprise I mentioned before concerns the headphone jack which is missing in action, just as some reports claimed. Samsung is ready to kill the audio port, finally following a trend that started back with the iPhone 7 several years ago.

Also interesting is the fact that there’s no Bixby button on this one, which is probably a great move from Samsung. The volume and standby rockers will still be there. A different rumor said a few days ago that Samsung might deliver a Note 10 that lacks any physical buttons, although Ice Universe said that’s not going to be the case. Samsung had supposedly tested the bolder design but ultimately decided to keep the buttons in place.

This rendering is a small size Note10, a ToF camera will be added to the back of the large Note10 Pro. pic.twitter.com/Ol6ZiOBZMT — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 6, 2019

The leaker said on Twitter that these renders show the smaller Galaxy Note 10 and that the bigger version will get a fourth camera on the back, a time-of-flight (ToF) shooter. Samsung is widely expected to launch two distinct Note 10 models this year when it comes to size, with each of them also coming in a 5G version.