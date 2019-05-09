T-Mobile is the exclusive carrier of the OnePlus 7 Pro in the US

Now that the Pixel 3a announcement has come and gone, OnePlus is next up to the plate with a phone reveal. But before the Chinese company takes the stage next week in New York City to formally unveil the OnePlus 7 series, T-Mobile has jumped the gun with an announcement of its own. According to a press release on Thursday, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be exclusive to T-Mobile in the United States. Launch events will be held in NYC on May 14th, with general availability set to follow at T-Mobile stores and on T-Mobile’s website on May 17th.

T-Mobile’s launch events will begin on May 14th at the T-Mobile Signature Store in Times Square, beginning right after the OnePlus reveal event at Pier 94. On May 15th, OnePlus 7 Pro sales will open at all the Signature Stores in Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco and Santa Monica. The first 200 customers at all of these launch events will receive a OnePlus gift with purchase, as well as drinks, snacks, and limited-edition swag.

Here’s the full schedule for T-Mobile’s OnePlus 7 Pro launch events next week in cities all across the US:

May 14th from 2pm-10pm ET NYC T-Mobile Signature Store: 1535 Broadway St. Ste 161A New York, NY, 10036 May 15th, starting at 2pm local time Chicago T-Mobile Signature Store: 700 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, 60611

Las Vegas T-Mobile Signature Store: 3791 S Las Vegas Blvd S. Ste 1300, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Miami T-Mobile Signature Store: 738 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

San Francisco T-Mobile Signature Store: 1 Stockton St. San Francisco, CA 94108

Santa Monica T-Mobile Signature Store: 1410 3rd St Promenade. Santa Monica, CA 90401 May 17th OnePlus 7 Pro is available to pick up at any T-Mobile store and on T-Mobile.com

OnePlus will reveal the full details and pricing of its OnePlus 7 lineup at 11 a.m. ET on May 14th. You can head to this link on OnePlus’s website to follow along live, and we’ll have all the information here as well.