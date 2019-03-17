Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Mar. 17)

The latter weeks of any given month are always a bit quiet when it comes to Netflix releases. The streaming service always front-loads its release schedule with all the noteworthy licensed content, sprinkling original shows and movies throughout the rest of the month. Therefore, it’s no surprise that all 12 of the new additions this week are originals, including Amy Schumer’s new special, and the second part of The OA.

The slow drip of Disney content leaving the service continues as well, with 2017’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake being removed, but the good news is that nothing else is being taken off Netflix. All in all, not an especially interesting week, but there’s still plenty from last week to tide you over until April.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of March 17th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, March 19th

Amy Schumer Growing – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, March 21st

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, March 22nd

Carlo & Malik – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Charlie’s Colorforms City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Delhi Crime – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Mirage (ES) – NETFLIX FILM



Most Beautiful Thing – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Selling Sunset – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Dirt – NETFLIX FILM

The OA Part II – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

Monday, March 18th

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.