New report might’ve just revealed the exact release date for Apple’s AirPods 2

The AirPods 2 are on the way, a series of leaks said earlier this year, with some reports claiming that Apple would introduce new hardware products during a press event on March 25th. New iPad and iPad mini versions of the affordable variety and the AirPower accessory are also expected for the same event. But a fresh report offers us an actual launch date for AirPods 2, and that’s March 29th, the first Friday that would follow Apple’s rumored keynote.

A source familiar with Apple plans have told Spanish-launguage blog AppleSfera that the first-gen AirPods will reach end of life on March 28th, providing the following screenshot.

Image Source: AppleSfera

The source said that the AirPods would be replaced by the new model come March 29th, without revealing any details about Apple’s second-generation wireless headphones.

Some reports claim that the AirPods 2 will only get a wireless charging case that would work with the AirPower universal charger. Other rumors say that the AirPods 2 will also bring support for “Hey Siri” as well as new health-monitoring features. The new AirPods might come in black and white, reports said in the past.

Whatever the case, Apple is yet to send out press invites for this rumored March 25th press conference, which would be Apple’s first product launch event. But the chances are that Apple will indeed refresh the AirPods, especially if the AirPower charger is ready. Apple unveiled the universal charger in September 2017 but then delayed the product. Reports said Apple still had to fix several issues with the device, although the company never addressed any of those rumors, nor did it provide additional information about AirPower development.