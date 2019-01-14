Every photo of Tesla’s next-gen Roadster

The exciting thing about Tesla’s next-gen Roadster, aside from the car’s outrageous specs, is that may actually launch on time. Now if you’re inclined to scoff at that prediction, well, I can’t say I blame you. After all, every single vehicle Tesla has ever released has been subject to prolonged delays. That notwithstanding, it stands to reason that the production missteps Tesla experienced with the Model X and the Model 3 will help inform production on the next-gen Roadster and help Tesla launch the car in 2020, as initially promised.

The specs on Tesla’s next-gen Roadster, in case you’ve forgotten, are absolutely mind-blowing. Specifically, the sports car boasts a blazing fast 0-60 MPH time of 1.9 seconds and can get up to 100 MPH in just 4.2 seconds flat. Beyond that, the Roadster will reportedly boast a top speed in excess of 250 MPH, making the car a certifiable speed demon. And while Elon Musk is prone to hyperbole, he wasn’t exaggerating when he said the next-gen Roadster “will be the fastest production car ever made.”

Tesla’s next-gen Roadster, though, isn’t just about outrageous speed. The design of the car itself is something to behold in its own right. While Tesla vehicles have always featured compelling designs, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen really outdid himself with the forthcoming Roadster. To simply call the car “sleek” is to undersell it by a mile.

With that said, we’ve compiled all of the Roadster photos that have surfaced since Tesla originally introduced the car back in November of 2017. While some of the photos below may look familiar, there are undoubtedly a few shots you likely missed over the past 14 months or so.

We’ll start with a few official shots Tesla released upon the Roadster’s initial unveiling:

The two shots below feature Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen cruising and chillin’ in the Roadster 2:

This Roadster was put on display during Tesla’s shareholder meeting this past June:

These Roadster press shots were released by Tesla back in September:

These photos showed up on Reddit about 11 months ago:

And look at that futuristic wheel!

The Roadster photos below surfaced this past October and were taken at the ArtCenter College of Design in Los Angeles, the alma mater of Franz von Holzhausen:

Below are a few Roadster photos that surfaced at the Brand Basel auto show this past September:

Some more shots, including an awesome closeup of the car’s wheels:

And a couple more stunning photos, for good measure: