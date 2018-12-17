iOS 12.1.2 now available to download on iPhone and iPad

Less than two weeks after the last significant iOS 12 update — one which brought a wide variety of new features and changes to the platform — Apple has returned with a smaller (but no less necessary) update.

On Monday, Apple shared iOS 12.1.2, which addresses a bug relating to eSIM activation on the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, though there haven’t been any reports about eSIM issues to our knowledge. The update also includes a fix for “an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey” for all three 2018 iPhone models.

Here are the release notes for iOS 12.1.2, which are once again incredibly lean and likely don’t tell the full story:

Fixes bugs with eSIM activation for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

Addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

That’s all that Apple was officially willing to say about the update, but the fact that this update is rolling out right after Apple’s dust-up with Qualcomm in China might not be a coincidence. Late last week, Apple told Reuters that it would “deliver a software update for iPhone users in China addressing the minor functionality of the two patents at issue in the case,” and while it has yet to be confirmed, the timing certainly adds up.

If you want to update your device to iOS 12.1.2 now, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.