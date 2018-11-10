Apple launches repair program for iPhone X units with faulty displays

Though not a widespread problem by any means, some iPhone X users over the past few months have experienced issues with non-responsive and temperamental displays. In light of this, Apple today launched a new replacement program for iPhone X users who have encountered this particular touch issue.

Per an Apple support document, impacted devices tend to exhibit one or two behaviors. Specifically, impacted iPhone X units will either not respond to touch at all or will react even when not touched. Either way, it’s undoubtedly a frustrating usability issue, especially for a device that was priced in excess of $999.

Apple notes that users who bring their faulty device into an Apple retail store or an Apple Authorized Service provider are eligible for a replacement display for free. Incidentally, the problem appears to only affect last year’s iPhone X model, which is to say that both this year’s iPhone XR and iPhone XS models do not exhibit this funky usability issue.

Some brief items of note worth mentioning include the fact that if you bring in an iPhone X with a cracked display, Apple notes that the issue “will need to be resolved prior to the service” and that there “may be a cost associated with the additional repair.” What’s more, Apple writes that repairs may be limited to the original country of purchase, though we can’t imagine this will be an issue for most owners.