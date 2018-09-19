Nintendo Switch Online now available in the 6.0 update – here are the patch notes

Following several months of delays, the Nintendo Switch Online service finally launched on Monday night, bringing with it cloud saves, classic NES games, and paid online play. We’ve already covered the service in great detail in our extensive FAQ, but in addition to Nintendo Switch Online, the company also rolled out system update version 6.0.0, which includes a variety of features, fixes and improvements beyond the online service.

We knew about some of these additions ahead of the system update, but there are a few surprises as well, such as the new user icons and the ability to upload up to four screenshots to a social media platform at once. Other than the online service, this isn’t the most significant update to date, but it’s more than we expected.

New Nintendo Switch Online features:

Save Data Cloud Backup Use your internet connection to back up game save data for compatible games Some games are not compatible with Save Data Cloud To back up save data or download a previous backup, head to System Settings > Data Management > Save Data Cloud Backup



Added system functionality:

Upload up to four Album screenshots at once on supported social network services Only one captured video can be uploaded at once

Select from six new Captain Toad icons for your user To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile

Play your digital software and content on non-primary consoles by linking your Nintendo Account The term “active console” has been renamed “primary console” in Nintendo eShops Playing software in multiple consoles has

Display of Nintendo Switch News articles will be limited to match the restricted software parental controls setting selections Please note that the restriction will only apply to News articles distributed after the release of version 6.0.0.

Change the layout of the USB keyboard to the desired language To change the language, head to the System Settings > System > USB Keyboard



Removed system functionality:

After installing the system update, it will no longer be possible to unlink your Nintendo Account from your Nintendo Switch user

General system stability improvements:

Compatibility improvements have been made for a controller licensed by Nintendo

There you have it — the full list of patch notes for system update 6.0.0. If you want to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online, just head to the eShop and you’ll see a new “Nintendo Switch Online” option in the menu just above “Enter Code.” From there, you can begin your 7-day free trial or begin paying for membership.