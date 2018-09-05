A new ‘ultrathin’ MacBook is coming soon

Soon after Intel unveiled its eight-gen mobile processors, including the Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake versions, a bunch of Windows laptop makers came out with a variety of exciting designs at IFA 2018. Many of the notebooks we saw last week featured thin bezels, which appears to be the newest trend in the business. These devices are also lightweight, offer excellent battery life, and some of them may even ship with LTE on board. If you’re an Apple fan and you were feeling left out, don’t worry because we’ve got some good news for you: Apple is supposedly launching a new “ultrathin” MacBook very soon.

The news comes from a Digitimes roundup of all the new ultrathin laptops that were unveiled at IFA. But Digitimes only has this to say about the new MacBook: “Apple is also expected to unveil its new ultrathin MacBook soon.”

For months now, we’ve been seeing rumors that Apple is making a cheaper 13-inch MacBook or MacBook Air that will have a Retina display with thin bezels. Reports are conflicting on the matter to this day though, so we have no idea whether Apple is going to launch the new laptop under the MacBook brand or the MacBook Air brand. Truth be told, it would make sense to see Apple update either product line.

Both devices are already incredibly thin, but let’s not forget that it’s the MacBook Air that pioneered this popular laptop design.

Also, both laptop families can make use of Intel’s newest chips. The late arrival of the Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake processors is probably what delayed recent MacBook and/or MacBook Air updates. After all, Apple already released the 2018 MacBook Pros a few weeks ago.

Digitimes does say that the new CPUs are having “serious shortages” and that may lead to delays. Apple is expected to unveil the new MacBooks either during the iPhone event on September 12th or in the weeks that follow.