Of course someone made an iPhone XS video based on the leaked photos

Next week, Apple will unveil a bunch of new products, but, as always, the new iPhone generation will be the main star of the event. We’ve already seen many reports this year listing the same specs and features for the three iPhones Apple is about to unveil, and while Apple may have a few surprises left, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the 2018 iPhones.

Not to mention that last week, on the same day Apple issued media invitations for the iPhone event, actual images of the two iPhone XS models, their names, the new gold color, new wallpaper, and marketing pics for the Apple Watch Series 4 were discovered on an unsecured Apple online property.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see someone already upload to YouTube a concept video featuring the iPhone XS, based on the said leak. Posted on YouTube channel Concepts iPhone, the 39-second clip doesn’t really reveal anything new about the iPhone XS, because last week’s leak didn’t bring that much extra information about the iPhone XS handsets — Apple will reportedly use the same iPhone XS name for both the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch 2018 iPhones sporting an OLED screen.

The iPhone XS wallpaper, featured in the clip above, is also available for download.

Apple will also launch a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone next week, whose marketing materials are yet to leak. That phone, however, will be the cheaper version of the OLED handsets. To cut costs, Apple used an LCD panel instead of OLED, as well as a single-lens camera on the back. The 6.1-inch phone, however, will have the same design as the iPhone XS, complete with a notch at the top, symmetrical bezel all around the phone, and Face ID support.

The new iPhones will be available for preorder on September 14th and launch on September 21st. However, the LCD version might be delayed to October, according to recent leaks, due to display issues that slowed down production.