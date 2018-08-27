It sure looks like the OnePlus 6T was just confirmed

It’s onnly a matter of time until Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launches its second flagship of the year. The device will likely be called OnePlus 6T, given what we’ve seen from OnePlus in the past, and it’ll be a minor refresh over the OnePlus 6 that’s been selling for a few months in various markets around the world. OnePlus hasn’t yet started its hype machine to promote the new phone and it also hasn’t officially confirmed the name of the product. But the device itself was already spotted in a device database at a regulator.

Found by PhoneCorridor, the listing below was filed last week with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and mentions a OnePlus A6013 that can only be the OnePlus 6T. EEC documentation revealed a few days ago that the Huawei Mate 20 will launch with Android Pie on board. Before that, someone found six new versions of the Apple Watch Series 4 in regulatory filings Apple filed with the EEC.

Image Source: PhoneCorridor

Now for the bad news: the leak above doesn’t reveal any actual details about the OnePlus 6T. That said, it’s likely the Chinese handset maker will stick to launching an iPhone X-like device later this year. It might sport a smaller notch that’s more like the Essential phone though, considering that Oppo is also using with a similar for its new phones. Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same company, and Oppo phones are often a Blueprint for what we can expect from OnePlus.

When it comes to specs, the phone will likely pack the same Snapdragon 845 chip as its predecessor and most Android flagships out there, and will feature up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage (if not more). The OnePlus 5T was released in late November last year, following the mid-June launch of the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 6 arrived in mid-May this year, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the OnePlus 6T in stores a few weeks earlier than last year’s “T” release. An actual release date for OnePlus’s next-gen high-end handset has yet to leak.