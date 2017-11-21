OnePlus 6T isn’t a guarantee for 2018, says co-founder Carl Pei

OnePlus fans were understandably irked when the smartphone maker revealed that it would be releasing an updated version of the OnePlus 5 just months after the original phone launched. Had they known that there would be a faster, sleeker phone right around the corner, they might have held off on buying the OnePlus 5 in favor of the OnePlus 5T. But for those of you who plan on waiting for the OnePlus 6T next year so as not to be caught off guard, you might be disappointed to learn that OnePlus hasn’t even decided if there’s going to be a ‘T’ model in 2018.

On Wednesday, OnePlus held a Reddit-style AMA on its forums in order to connect with fans following the launch of the OnePlus 5T. Six people from the OnePlus team were on hand to answer questions about the new phone’s price, specifications, features and more, as well as questions about the company’s plans moving forward.

Fairly early on in the AMA, one forum user asked whether or not OnePlus fans should expect a ‘T’ model every year from now on. After all, if fans knew what to expect, they could plan accordingly before they decide to upgrade. Sadly, co-founder Carl Pei wasn’t able to give a definitive answer to the question:

We’ll make a second T device if there’s enough new technology that’s useful to our users. As of now, we still haven’t decided whether we have enough upgrades next year for a T device.

In other words, neither the fans of OnePlus or the company itself will know if there is a OnePlus 6T coming next year until more is known about the technology that will be available in 2018. It’s worth noting that neither the 3T nor the 5T were in the works during the production of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5 either, so it’s seemingly always going to be a case-by-case basis when it comes to releasing an upgraded version of a phone in the same year.

In the meantime, controversies aside, the OnePlus 5T is certainly lighting up the radar gun in early tests.