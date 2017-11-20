Best Black Friday deals on Apple gear: iPhone, MacBooks, iPads, Beats and more

It’s the home stretch, Black Friday shoppers — the sales event you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Just like every year, retailers have prepared a slew of hot deals on some of the most coveted gadgets around. And just like every year, Apple’s devices are probably ranking very high on your shopping list.
Sadly, Apple isn’t the place to shop for great iPhone, MacBook, iPad, or Beats deals, so your best bet is going to other retailers, who are willing to significantly reduce prices in the hopes that you’ll spend the money you save on other items in their catalogs. So here goes… these are the best Black Friday 2017 deals on all the Apple gear you want. But before we start, don’t get your hopes up for hot iPhone X deals because that’s not going to happen.
iPhone
- Best Buy: Save $200 on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)
- Best Buy: $9.99/month iPhone 6s (save $150) with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)
- Groupon: From $249.99 iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus (17% off)
- Groupon: From $199.99 iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 or 7 Plus (up to 20% off)
- eBay: $915 256GB iPhone 8 Plus (save $34 and pay no tax)
- eBay: $819 256GB iPhone 8 (save $30 and pay no tax)
- eBay: $769 64GB iPhone 8 Plus (save $30 and pay no tax)
- eBay: $674 64GB iPhone 8 (save $20 and pay no tax)
- eBay: $649 32GB iPhone 7 Plus (save $20 and pay no tax)
- eBay: $629 128GB iPhone 7 (save $20 and pay no tax)
- eBay: $435 32GB iPhone 6s (save $14 and pay no tax)
- Meijer: $199 iPhone 6 (get two $35 Total Wireless Airtime Cards)
- Sam’s Club: Get $100 Sam’s Club Gift Card with purchase of iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, and any other iPhone (iPhone X not included)
- Target: Free $250 Target Gift Card with iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus activation (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)
- Target: $99.99 iPhone SE no-contract phone with Total Wireless (save $60)
- T-Mobile: BOGO deal on iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7
- Walmart: $129 32GB iPhone 6 with Straight Talk (save $70)
- Walmart: $0 down and $300 Walmart Gift Card with select iPones activated on AT&T or Verizon
iPad
- Best Buy: Save up to $150 on 10.5-iPad Pro
- Best Buy: $274.99 iPad mini 4 128GB (save $125)
- Best Buy: $249.99 9.7-inch iPad 32GB (save $80)
- BJ’s: $649.99 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB (save $100)
- eBay: $649.99 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular (save $230) – Thanksgiving Day deal
- eBay: $424.99 12.9-inch iPad Pro 32GB Wi-Fi refurbished (save $170) – Black Friday deal
- Groupon: $129.99 iPad 2, 3, 4, Air, or Air 2 (up to 38% off)
- Meijer: 9.7-inch iPad Pro (save $150 on your next shopping trip)
- Meijer: iPad mini (save $125 on your next shopping trip)
- Meijer: iPad or iPad Air 2 (save $100 on your next shopping trip)
- Sam’s Club$327 32GB iPad 5th-generation (save $130)
- Staples: 279 9.7-inch Apple iPad (save $50)
- Target: $529.99 10.5-inch iPad (save $120)
- Target: $399.99 iPad mini 4
- Target: $249.99 32GB iPad (save $80)
- Walmart: $249 32GB iPad 5th generation (save $100)
Mac
- Best Buy: 1,599.99 27-inch iMac (save $200)
- Best Buy: Save up to $250 on select MacBook Pro models
- Best Buy: $999.99 MacBook Air 2017 (save $200)
- Best Buy: $899.99 21.5-inch iMac (save $200)
- Best Buy: $799.99 MacBook Air 2015 (save $200)
- eBay: $744.99 MacBook Air 2017 model (save $253.01) – Cyber Monday deal
- Groupon: $499.99 11.6-inch MacBook Air(50% off)
- Overstock: 13.3-inch MacBook Air – price to be unveiled on Black Friday
Apple Watch
- Best Buy: Up to $120 off Apple Watch Series 2
- Best Buy: 199 Apple Watch Series 1 (save $50)
- Kohl’s: $329 Apple Watch Series 3 (get $90 Kohl’s Cash)
- Kohl’s: $249 Apple Watch Series 1 (get $75 Kohl’s Cash)
- Macy’s: $179-$229 Apple Watch Series 1 (save $70)
- Meijer: $149-$249 Apple Watch Series 1 or 2 (save $100 on your next shopping trip)
- Target: $329.99 Apple Watch Series 3
- Target: $179.99 Apple Watch Series 1 (save $70)
Beats
- Amazon: Lowest price on BeatsX wireless headphones
- Target: $239.99 Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones (save $60 and $30 Target Gift Card)
- Target: $159.99 Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones (free $20 Target Gift Card)
- Target: $159.99 Beats Studio 2 wireless headphones (save $220)
- Target: $49.99 urBeats headphones (save $50)
- Overstock: $199.99 Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 3 Headphones
Apple TV
- Best Buy: $179.99 Apple TV 4K 32GB
- Meijer: $149-$199 Apple TV or Apple TV 4K (save $50 on your next shopping trip)
iPod touch
Miscellaneous
- Amazon: Cheap iPhone X cases
iTunes gift cards
- Best Buy: Buy one, get one 30% off: iTunes Gift Cards
- Costco: $83 for $100 iTunes Gift Card)
- eBay: $85 iTunes Gift Card worth $100 (save $15)
- GameStop: Buy 1 get 1 20% off
- Kohl’s: $5 off iTunes Gift Cards
- Sam’s Club$84.47 for $100 iTunes Gift Card (save $10)
- Target: Buy one get one 30% off iTunes cards
We’ll keep an eye out for last-minute Apple deals, and we’ll update this guide continuously through Black Friday, so keep it bookmarked.